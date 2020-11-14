The Masters:

Looking ahead to Chiefs' pending 2021 free agents

Charles Goldman
·9 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 8-1 on the season in their quest to defend their Super Bowl title. The team is fully focused on the 2020 NFL season and repeating as champions, yet 2021 looms large for the front office. Brett Veach and his staff have already begun to compile information on draft prospects. Despite the uncertainty surrounding a 2021 salary cap altered by COVID-19, they’ll soon begin crafting a strategy for March’s free agency period.

With that in mind here is a brief look ahead to the 17 unrestricted free agents the Chiefs will have to re-sign or replace following the 2020 season:

DB Daniel Sorensen

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Sorensen first joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent back in 2014, working his way up to a starting role on the defense. The man known as "Dirty Dan" signed a 4-year deal worth $16 million back in 2017. It was considered quite a bit of cash at the time, but over the past two seasons, he has proven to be worth the investment. It'll hurt to lose Sorensen, especially with how often the Chiefs utilize their big nickel package with three safeties on the field. Given how great he's been playing in 2020 and the salary cap restraints, it's difficult to see a path to re-signing him, especially if there is a market for his services.

WR Sammy Watkins

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins signed a 3-year $48 million contract with Kansas City back in 2018. The former first-round draft pick has found a home with the Chiefs and in Andy Reid's offense. He proved to be a team player this season, restructuring his deal to lower his cap hit and stay in Kansas City. When Watkins has been on the field, there has been a noticeable difference in offensive success over the past three seasons, with the team scoring more points and gaining more yards per play. The problem is that he's been unable to stay on the field due to injuries — a story that has been prevalent throughout his professional career. It doesn't seem like Watkins will be back in 2021, but it didn't seem like he'd be back this year either. If both sides are motivated there could be a path to another one-year contract.

DE Alex Okafor

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Okafor signed in Kansas City as a free agent ahead of the 2019 season. He was one of the players who was set to help in the transition to Steve Spagnuolo's 4-3 defense. Like Watkins, Okafor has been a great player when he's been healthy for the Chiefs. The problem is that he's seldom been available in both of two seasons with Kansas City. In 2019, Okafor suffered a season-ending torn pec. This season, Okafor has suffered two separate hamstring injuries including one that currently has him on injured reserve. Okafor did restructure his contract ahead of the 2020 season, so he's proven to be a team player. I don't see any situation where he returns to Kansas City.

CB Bashaud Breeland

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

For whatever reason, Breeland had a desolate market in free agency following a great 2019 campaign in Kansas City. After re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal in 2020, it's hard to imagine that Breeland will return in 2021. Ahead of the season, he vowed to earn respect and a contract declaring him among top cornerbacks in the league. Despite an early suspension, he's on the way to making that goal a reality. Kansas City has young corners like L'Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton and BoPete Keyes waiting in the wings. The front office won't be able to compete for Breeland if there is a market for his services this offseason.

LB Damien Wilson

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

Wilson signed a two-year deal worth $5.75 million back in 2019. He was another one of those players set to be a transitional piece in the change to a 4-3 defensive scheme. He's been a solid addition to the defense during his two seasons in Kansas City, but the Chiefs have LB Willie Gay Jr. standing by as his replacement. Look for Wilson to walk in free agency.

WR Demarcus Robinson

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No one expected Robinson to return to the Chiefs in 2020, especially after there was reported interest from a number of teams including the Eagles and Bears. He mustn't have received many substantial offers as he instead chose to stay in Kansas City for a one-year deal and continue playing with Patrick Mahomes. If free agency plays out the same way there's a path for Robinson to return to the Chiefs in 2021.

C Austin Reiter

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reiter has been the starting center for Kansas City for the past two seasons after joining the team as a waiver claim after roster cuts in 2018. He signed a two-year deal worth $4.5 million to stick with the Chiefs following the 2018 season. Most expect the Chiefs to draft a center to anchor the offensive line for the next four seasons, but there is certainly a route for Reiter to return at the right price.

LG Kelechi Osemele

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Osemele signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in 2020 after a shoulder injury derailed his 2019 season. He was off to a great start to his year in Kansas City when a freak injury struck. Osemele tore tendons in both knees against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 after starting at left guard for the first five games of the season. This is going to be a tough injury to come back from for an offensive lineman. If he's able to get healthy the Chiefs could possibly find a way to re-sign him on a one-year prove-it type of deal.

OL Mike Remmers

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Remmers signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs ahead of the 2020 season. He has been surprisingly steady as the swing offensive lineman in Kansas City, starting games at left guard and right tackle already this season. He's certainly been more impressive than Cameron Erving was in his few seasons. If there's one player out of this group that is deserving of an extension based on snaps and performance, Remmers is probably that guy.

FB Anthony Sherman

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sherman signed a three-year deal worth $7 million with the Chiefs in 2015. He's re-signed on one-year contracts in each of the past two seasons. Right now he's one of the longest-tenured players on the K.C. roster along with Eric Fisher and Travis Kelce. As a crucial member of their special teams unit and a beloved player in the locker room, I'd expect the team to find a way to bring Sherman back on another one-year deal. Though, at some point, it's reasonable to expect that the Chiefs could move on to the younger and cheaper model.

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The fourth-year defensive end is the only player besides Patrick Mahomes that remains from the 2017 NFL Draft class. The contract year hasn't been good for Kpassagnon thus far. Kpassagnon has been having a good year, but he's hardly having one that is worthy of a massive contract extension. Through nine games he's recorded 19 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and three passes batted. There is certainly a role for Kpassagnon to play in Kansas City moving forward, but it'll have to come at the right price.

C Daniel Kilgore

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

A late addition ahead of the start of the season, Kilgore ended up starting a number of games for Kansas City when Austin Reiter was injured. He performed admirably in relief for Reiter and he's clearly the superior player in the run game. With 2021 finances being a major concern, the team can certainly find an upgrade here in the draft or undrafted free agency moving forward.

DT Mike Pennel

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Chiefs signed Pennel to a one-year deal in the middle of the 2019 season, earning an opportunity to play for his hometown team. He was a pivotal addition making a huge impact on the run defense during the Super Bowl-winning season. Following the 2019 season, Pennel was signed to another one-year deal, but he hasn't made as much of an impact thus far. He was suspended early in the season and his largest snap count came in Week 4 against the New England Patriots with 46. Given the depth at the defensive tackle position, this could be the last ride for the hometown hero.

RB Le'Veon Bell

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Bell joined Kansas City as a midseason acquisition on a one-year deal in 2020. He's hoping to use this stop as a jumping-off point with the goal of revitalizing his career after a year and a half with the New York Jets. So far, Bell hasn't done much to warrant re-signing with the Chiefs. With Damien Williams expected to return in 2021 and Clyde Edward-Helaire entering his second year, expect to see Bell depart after just one season with Kansas City.

DB Tedric Thompson

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Thompson has been a solid depth safety for the Chiefs after signing as a free agent this offseason. He played 21 snaps in Week 1 of the 2020 season, but his snaps have decreased as Juan Thornhill has eased back into the lineup in his return from injury. So long as Thornhill stays healthy through the rest of the season the team won't have a need for Thompson long-term.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Seals-Jones has been a healthy scratch in all but one week this season. I'm not so sure that he'll last the rest of the season, let alone be re-signed for another season after 2020.

DE Taco Charlton

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Charlton, a former first-round pick, signed a one-year prove-it contract with Kansas City in 2020. He was really just coming into his own when he suffered an ankle fracture in Week 9. It's unclear if he'll return at some point this season, but an extended absence is expected with his injury. It feels that Charlton has unfinished business with the Chiefs. Someone like his former college teammate, Frank Clark, would likely be willing to restructure his contract in order to free up the money to re-sign the young defensive end to another one-year deal.

