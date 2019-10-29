Entering their second bye, some Beavers fans saw a 3-4 record and started fantasizing about making their first bowl game since 2013.

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith will not let his team do the same.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I think it's a total waste of time to be thinking about what could, that and the other. We know we have an opportunity this Saturday to play a game. We win this game and that will continue on. That's really the focus."

Smith goes on to say that making a bowl game would be "awesome" but when teams start looking ahead is where problems begin to arise.

The team has been competitive in every game besides one and are a few plays away from being 5-2. There's reason for optimism in the fanbase, but Oregon State's focus is on Arizona (4-4, 2-3 Pac-12) this week.

"The only thing we control...is right in front of us this Saturday and that's been the focus, the mantra."

The Beavers travel to Tucson, AZ in pursuit of their first 0.500 record this late into the season since 2014. Their contest against the Wildcats kicks off at 1:30pm.

MORE ON BEAVS:

Pro Beavs Blog: Needed a little more Moore in Week 8 NFL action

Oregon State women's basketball take care of business in season opener

Jermar Jefferson doesn't want to redshirt...but should he?

Looking ahead to a bowl game a total waste of time says Beavers coach Jonathan Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest