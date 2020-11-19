Looking ahead to the Bills’ upcoming 2021 free agents
The Bills have, at least, six games remaining in the 2020 NFL season after their bye week. Most expect the year will extend longer than that. Exactly how long remains to be seen.
But after that slate, however far it extends, some guys could be playing their final games of their career with the Bills. It is what it is… there’s the business side to things, right? Contracts come to an end and people move on each year.
So let’s take a look at which Bills players fall into this category. Here’s the full list of upcoming 2021 free agents for the Bills via Spotrac:
DE Trent Murphy
Bills defensive end Trent Murphy. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Age: 29 2020 cap hit: $9.775M Contract: 3 years, $22.5M
TE Tyler Kroft
Bills tight end Tyler Kroft. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Age: 27 2020 cap hit: $6.9M Contract: 3 years, $18.75M (final year voided)
CB Josh Norman
Bills cornerback Josh Norman. Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Age: 32 2020 cap hit: $5.8M Contract: 1 year, $6M
OL Ty Nsekhe
Bills offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Age: 34 2020 cap hit: $5.2M Contract: 2 years, $10M
OL Jon Feliciano
Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Age: 28 2020 cap hit: $4.4M Contract: 2 years, $7.25M
OL Brian Winters
Bills Brian Winters. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Age: 29 2020 cap hit: $3M Contract: 1 year, $3M (signed with Jets)
OL Daryl Williams
Bills offensive lineman Daryl Williams. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Age: 28 2020 cap hit: $2.5M Contract: 1 year, $2.25M
QB Matt Barkley
Bills quarterback Matt Barkley. Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Age: 29 2020 cap hit: $2.025M Contract: 2 years, $4M
WR Andre Roberts
Bills' Andre Roberts. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Age: 32 2020 cap hit: $1.4M Contract: 2 years, $4.6M
RB Taiwan Jones
Bills running back Taiwan Jones. Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Age: 32 2020 cap hit: $1.656M Contract: 1 year, $1.75M
RB TJ Yeldon
Bills running back T.J. Yeldon. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Age: 26 2020 cap hit: $1.9M Contract: 2 years, $3.2M
S Dean Marlowe
Dean Marlowe (31). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Age: 28 2020 cap hit: $1.015M Contract: 1 year, $1.550M
WR Isaiah McKenzie
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Age: 25 2020 cap hit: $962K Contract: 1 year, $962K
LB Matt Milano
Bills linebacker Matt Milano (Gannett photo)
Age: 25 2020 cap hit: $2.198M Contract: 4 years, $2.662M (rookie deal)
CB Levi Wallace (RFA)
Bills cornerback Levi Wallace. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Age: 25 2020 cap hit: $697K Contract: 1 year, $750K
DT Justin Zimmer (RFA)
Bills Justin Zimmer (Gannett photo)
Age: 27 2020 cap hit: $485K Contract: 1 year, $750K
LB Andre Smith (RFA)
Bills linebacker Andre Smith. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Age: 23 2020 cap hit: $441.2K Contract: 1 year, $750K
P Corey Bojorquez (RFA)
Bills kicker punter Corey Bojorquez . (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Age: 23 2020 cap hit: $750K Contract: 3 year, $1.71M (signed with Patriots)
OL Ike Boettger (RFA)
Bills guard Ike Boettger. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Age: 25 2020 cap hit: $750K Contract: 3 years, $1.71M
CB Cam Lewis (ERFA)
Cam Lewis #47 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Age: 23 2020 cap hit: $466.5K Contract: 1 year, $610K