Looking ahead to the Bills’ upcoming 2021 free agents

The Bills have, at least, six games remaining in the 2020 NFL season after their bye week. Most expect the year will extend longer than that. Exactly how long remains to be seen.

But after that slate, however far it extends, some guys could be playing their final games of their career with the Bills. It is what it is… there’s the business side to things, right? Contracts come to an end and people move on each year.

So let’s take a look at which Bills players fall into this category. Here’s the full list of upcoming 2021 free agents for the Bills via Spotrac:

DE Trent Murphy

Bills defensive end Trent Murphy. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Age: 29 2020 cap hit: $9.775M Contract: 3 years, $22.5M

TE Tyler Kroft

Bills tight end Tyler Kroft. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27 2020 cap hit: $6.9M Contract: 3 years, $18.75M (final year voided)

CB Josh Norman

Bills cornerback Josh Norman. Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 32 2020 cap hit: $5.8M Contract: 1 year, $6M

OL Ty Nsekhe

Bills offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Age: 34 2020 cap hit: $5.2M Contract: 2 years, $10M

OL Jon Feliciano

Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Age: 28 2020 cap hit: $4.4M Contract: 2 years, $7.25M

OL Brian Winters

Bills Brian Winters. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Age: 29 2020 cap hit: $3M Contract: 1 year, $3M (signed with Jets)

OL Daryl Williams

Bills offensive lineman Daryl Williams. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Age: 28 2020 cap hit: $2.5M Contract: 1 year, $2.25M

QB Matt Barkley

Bills quarterback Matt Barkley. Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29 2020 cap hit: $2.025M Contract: 2 years, $4M

WR Andre Roberts

Bills' Andre Roberts. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Age: 32 2020 cap hit: $1.4M Contract: 2 years, $4.6M

RB Taiwan Jones

Bills running back Taiwan Jones. Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 32 2020 cap hit: $1.656M Contract: 1 year, $1.75M

RB TJ Yeldon

Bills running back T.J. Yeldon. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26 2020 cap hit: $1.9M Contract: 2 years, $3.2M

S Dean Marlowe

Dean Marlowe (31). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Age: 28 2020 cap hit: $1.015M Contract: 1 year, $1.550M

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 25 2020 cap hit: $962K Contract: 1 year, $962K

LB Matt Milano

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (Gannett photo)

Age: 25 2020 cap hit: $2.198M Contract: 4 years, $2.662M (rookie deal)

CB Levi Wallace (RFA)

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Age: 25 2020 cap hit: $697K Contract: 1 year, $750K

DT Justin Zimmer (RFA)

Bills Justin Zimmer (Gannett photo)

Age: 27 2020 cap hit: $485K Contract: 1 year, $750K

LB Andre Smith (RFA)

Bills linebacker Andre Smith. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Age: 23 2020 cap hit: $441.2K Contract: 1 year, $750K

P Corey Bojorquez (RFA)

Bills kicker punter Corey Bojorquez . (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Age: 23 2020 cap hit: $750K Contract: 3 year, $1.71M (signed with Patriots)

OL Ike Boettger (RFA)

Bills guard Ike Boettger. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Age: 25 2020 cap hit: $750K Contract: 3 years, $1.71M

CB Cam Lewis (ERFA)

Cam Lewis #47 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Age: 23 2020 cap hit: $466.5K Contract: 1 year, $610K