Looking ahead to Bills’ pending 2022 free agents

The Buffalo Bills just completed the 2021 NFL draft and right before that was the opening of free agency. While that current window of signing players is still open, the real excitement of the market won’t happen again until next offseason.

Naturally that means the Bills might have some players they’d like to re-sign before they get to that point because they’ll be free agents themselves. Over the past few months, the Bills did a good job of retaining such players like Matt Milano.

With that, here’s a quick rundown of Buffalo’s 33 upcoming free agents next offseason, according to Spotrac:

DE Jerry Hughes (UFA)

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

2021 average annual value: $10.75 million

DE Mario Addison (UFA)

Bills defensive end Mario Addison. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

2021 AAV: $10.15 million

DT Vernon Butler (UFA)

Bills defensive tackle Vernon Butler. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

2021 AAV: $7.5 million

WR Emmanuel Sanders (UFA)

Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sandes. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $6 million

QB Mitchell Trubisky (UFA)

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $2.5 million

OL Ike Boettger (UFA)

Bills running back Antonio Williams offensive guard Ike Boettger. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $2.13 million

CB Levi Wallace (UFA)

Levi Wallace #39 of the Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

2021 AAV: $1.75 million

RB Taiwan Jones (UFA)

Bills running back Taiwan Jones. Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $1.75 million

DE Efe Obada (UFA)

Efe Obada of Carolina Panthers. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

2021 AAV: $1.5 million

WR Isaiah McKenzie (UFA)

Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $1.27 million

OL Bobby Hart (UFA)

Bengals offensive tackle Bobby Hart. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $1.13 million

LB Tyrell Adams (UFA)

Texans linebacker Tyrell Adams. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

2021 AAV: $1.13 million

TE Jacob Hollister (UFA)

Patriots tight end Jacob Hollister. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $1.13 million

OL Forrest Lamp (UFA)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive guard Forrest Lamp. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

2021 AAV: $1.057 million

RB Matt Breida (UFA)

Dolphins running back Matt Breida. Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $1.055 million

LB Marquel Lee (UFA)

Raiders middle linebacker Marquel Lee. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $1.020 million

OL Jordan Devey (UFA)

49ers offensive lineman Jordan Devey. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $1 million

OL Jamil Douglas (UFA)

Titans offensive guard Jamil Douglas. Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $995 thousand

QB Davis Webb (UFA)

Bills quarterback Davis Webb. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

2021 AAV: $990 thousand

DT Treyvon Hester (UFA)

Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

2021 AAV: $920 thousand

WR Brandon Powell (UFA)

Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $920 thousand

LS Reid Ferguson (UFA)

Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

2021 AAV: $915 thousand

DT Harrison Phillips (UFA)

Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $835.5 thousand

DT Justin Zimmer (UFA)

Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer. Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $835 thousand

WR Duke Williams (ERFA)

Bills wide receiver Duke Williams. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $780 thousand

CB Taron Johnson (UFA)

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $776.5 thousand

CB Cam Lewis (ERFA)

Cam Lewis #47 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

2021 AAV: $695 thousand

S Siran Neal (UFA)

Bills safety Siran Neal. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $686.5 thousand

RB Christian Wade (ERFA)

Bills running back Christian Wade. Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $660 thousand

OL Steven Gonzalez (ERFA)

Buffalo Bills helmet. Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $660 thousand

LB Mike Bell (ERFA)

Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Mike Bell. Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

2021 AAV: $660 thousand

OL Ryan Bates (RFA)

Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

2021 AAV: $585 thousand

LB Tyrel Dodson (ERFA)

Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

2021 AAV: $557 thousand

