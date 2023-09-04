Looking Ahead: How Auburn’s opponents fared in Week 1

Auburn’s dominant victory over UMass is still fresh in everybody’s mind but it is never too early to look ahead and see how Auburn’s future opponents fared in their own games.

Like Auburn, most of their fellow SEC members picked up easy wins as they started their 2023 season with a cupcake game. The one exception was LSU, who played Florida State in the most anticipated game of the week and it didn’t disappoint as the Seminoles took control of the game in the second half to put away the Tigers.

While plenty can and will change between now and when Auburn plays some of these teams, here is a look at how each of Auburn’s 11 future opponents fared in Week 1.

Week 2: Cal Golden Bears (1-0)

Last Week: Beat North Texas 58-21

Cal led North Texas just 33-21 at halftime but pulled away in the third quarter to put the game away and pick up the win. The Golden Bears will look to test Auburn’s run defense after Jaydn Ott rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns to lead them to victory.

Week 3: Samford Bulldogs (1-0)

Last Week: Beat Shorter 69-14

The Bulldogs are keeping the momentum going from last season as they picked up a dominant win to start the season. Quarterback Michael Hiers threw for 375 and five touchdowns in the win.

Week 4: Texas A&M Aggies (1-0)

Last Week: Beat New Mexico 52-10

Conner Weigman looked as good as promised in this game, throwing for five touchdowns on just 23 attempts. In what could be a critical year for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies this is exactly the start they needed.

Week 5: Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

Last Week: Beat UT Martin 48-7

The Bulldogs were up just 17-0 at the half, but this game was never in doubt as they pulled away in the third quarter. New quarterback Carson Beck completed 21-of-31 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown.

Week 7: LSU Tigers (0-1)

Last Week: Lost to FSU 45-24

LSU was able to keep it close in the first half but was outscored 31-7 in the second half. They can still make a run int he conference but the pressure is on the Tigers after such a hyped offseason.

Week 8: Ole Miss Rebels (1-0)

Last Week: Beat Mercer 73-7

Wide receiver Tre Harris had a sensation debut, catching three touchdown passes in the first quarter and finishing with four total. Their offense looks as explosive as ever under Lane Kiffin and the defense was dominant except for one bad play.

Week 9: Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)

Last Week: Beat SE Louisiana 48-7

Zach Arnet’s first season started with a win as the Bulldogs cruised to victory. Will Rogers had another efficient game and the defense was sensational.

Week 10: Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0)

Last Week: Beat Alabama A&M 47-13

The Commodores are already 2-0 on the season after playing in Week 0. They averaged 6.3 yards per carry against Alabama A&M and rushed for three touchdowns to control the game.

Week 11: Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0)

Last Week: Beat Western Carolina 56-13

The Razorbacks have a new offense and it looked great in its debut. KJ Jefferson threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns and Raheim Sanders added two rushing touchdowns to pick up the easy win.

Week 12: New Mexico State (1-1)

Last Week: Beat Western Illinois 58-21

New Mexico State picked up its first win of the season after falling to UMass in Week 0. They pulled away in the second half thanks to three passing touchdowns.

Week 13: Alabama Crimson Tide

Last Week: Beat MTSU 56-7

Jalen Milroe aced his first test of the season, completing 13-of-18 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns, as well as rushing for two touchdowns. The Crimson Tide are set to face Texas next week in what should be a must-watch game.

