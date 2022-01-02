Looking ahead: Arkansas football schedule in 2022 even tougher than 2021

Arkansas football had the toughest strength-of-schedule in FBS this season, according to ESPN. From the looks of things, the Hogs will be up against it again next season, too.

Losses to graduation, the NFL draft, transfers and every other thing could drastically the alter the look of every team in the sport. But given usual goings-on in those regards, Arkansas might be facing its toughest schedule in years, if not ever, in 2022.

The Razorbacks finished 2021 with a record of 9-4 in coach Sam Pittman’s second year at the helm. They’ll return likely All-SEC quarterback KJ Jefferson, at least three of their top four running backs, four of their five offensive linemen, four key contributors on the defensive line and perhaps their entire secondary, including, definitely All-American safety Jalen Catalon. Plus, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood transfers in from Oklahoma in hopes of becoming the next No. 1 wide receiver to replace Treylon Burks.

The future is bright in Fayetteville and the Razorbacks can continue their upward climb against the grain next year.

Week 1 - Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) and the Cincinnati Bearcats offense takes the field for their first possession in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Date: September 3, 2022

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

Team’s record in 2021: 13-1

Last meeting: N/A

All-time series: Teams have never met.

Cincinnati was the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff this season, falling to Alabama in the semifinals, 27-6. The Bearcats will be looking for another undefeated regular season when they visit Fayetteville.

Week 2 - South Carolina Gamecocks

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jason Brown (15) celebrates with students following the South Carolina Gamecocks 21-17 win over the Auburn Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Date: September 10, 2022

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

Team’s record in 2021: 7-6

Last meeting: 48-22, South Carolina win in 2017

All-time series: 13-10, Arkansas leads

The Gamecocks are working their way out of the basement in the SEC East and their upset win over North Carolina has South Carolina fans feeling positive for their 2022 season.

Week 3 - Missouri State Bears

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino during the Bears game against North Dakota at Plaster Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Date: September 17, 2022

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

Team’s record in 2021: 8-4

Last meeting: 51-7, Arkansas win 2011

All-time series: 7-0, Arkansas leads

Eyes across college football will be on Fayetteville on this date when Bobby Petrino makes his return to his old stomping grounds for the first time since being fired after the infamous motorcycle accident of Spring 2012.

Week 4 - Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Eric Thomas Jr. (37) and defensive lineman John Ridgeway (99) and linebacker Grant Morgan (31) hold up the Southwest Classic trophy as they celebrate the win over the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Date: September 24, 2022

Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Team’s record in 2021: 8-4

Last meeting: 20-10, Arkansas win in 2021

All-time series: 42-33-3, Arkansas leads

The Razorbacks snapped a nine-game losing streak to Texas A&M in 2021. The Aggies are always thinking national title, but outside their upset of Alabama, the season was more of the same from A&M.

Week 5 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, greets Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Date: October 1, 2022

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Team’s record in 2021: 13-1 (play in national championship Monday, January 10)

Last meeting: 42-35, Alabama win in 2021

All-time series: 22-8, Alabama leads

Alabama will be the kings of the league – even if they have to share such a proclamation with Georgia – until they consecutive down years.

Week 6 - Mississippi State Bulldogs

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 06: Head Coach Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks talks on the field before a game with Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Date: October 9, 2022

Location: Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi

Team’s record in 2021: 7-6

Last meeting: 31-28, Arkansas win in 2021

All-time series: 18-13-1, Arkansas leads

Mississippi State took a bit of a dive after its loss to Arkansas this year and its blowout loss to Texas Tech looked bad. With Mike Leach at the helm, it’s hard to know just what to expect from the Bulldogs.

Week 7 - Brigham Young Cougars

BYU’s Baylor Romney throws the ball during the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl December 18, 2021.

Date: October 15, 2022

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Team’s record in 2021: 10-3

Last meeting: N/A

All-time series: Teams have never met

BYU only lost twice in the regular season, but a defeat at the hands of Alabama-Birmingham in the Independence Bowl stung. Playing in the mountains in never easy for teams not used to it.

Week 9 - Auburn Tigers

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) rushes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Date: October 29, 2022

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Team’s record in 2021: 6-7

Last meeting: 38-23, Auburn win in 2021

All-time series: 19-11-1, Auburn leads

The game that got away from Arkansas in 2021. Auburn is expected to be down a bit even from their 6-6 regular season this year. But the Tigers have owned a bulk of the series in recent years.

Week 10 - Liberty Flames

Dec 18, 2021; Mobile, Alabama, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze lifts the championship trophy after defeating the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the 2021 LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports

Date: November 5, 2022

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

Team’s record in 2021: 8-5

Last meeting: N/A

All-time series: Teams have never met

Hugh Freeze, a former high-school coach in the state of Arkansas, will bring his Liberty team from Virginia for the first time. A three-game losing streak to end the regular season took some wind out of the Liberty sails, though.

Week 11 - LSU Tigers

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 13: The Arkansas Razorbacks celebrate their win against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Date: November 12, 2022

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

Team’s record in 2021: 6-6 (play Kansas State on January 4 in Texas Bowl)

Last meeting: 16-13, Arkansas win in 2021

All-time series: 23-42-1, LSU leads

No matter how good LSU is or how good Arkansas is – or how bad each of them are, either – the Battle for the Boot almost always provides entertainment. Next year should be no different.

Week 12 - Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin

(Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports)

Date: November 19, 2022

Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

Team’s record in 2021:

Last meeting: 52-51, Ole Miss win in 2021

All-time series: 37-29-1, Arkansas leads

Perhaps this game is truly the one that got away from Arkansas. Had the Razorbacks scored on the two-point conversion to end the game, the Hogs would have almost certainly finished in the Top 10. Next year will be a blast.

Week 13 - Missouri Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – NOVEMBER 26: Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz of the Missouri Tigers talks to his team during a timeout during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 26, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Date: November 26, 2022

Location: Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri

Team’s record in 2021: 6-7

Last meeting: 34-17, Arkansas win in 2021

All-time series: 9-4, Missouri leads

Former Arkansas high-school coach Eliah Drinkwitz hasn’t made friends much with fans of the Razorbacks. His words, and Arkansas’ win, brought some heat to the rivalry.

