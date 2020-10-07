Looking ahead to 6 possible QB options for Washington in 2021

6 QB options for Washington in 2021: 4 draft picks, 2 veterans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team benched Dwayne Haskins, and while that doesn't mean he's done as the team's starting quarterback, it sure raises questions about his long-term future.

Again, Washington might just want Haskins to get some time on the bench to watch and learn. Then assuming NFL offseason's resume to a normal pace, Haskins can get a ton of work in OTAs, minicamp, and training camp; most of which he didn't get in 2020.

Still, he's the 15th overall pick from last year, and four games into the Ron Rivera era, Haskins is headed to the bench. That could mean the team is looking for a new QB next year. Here are some options:

Trevor Lawrence

The Clemson QB and presumptive No. 1 overall pick in 2021, Washington doesn't look to be bad enough to draft that high. The Jets and the Giants are both awful and seem poised for a New York battle for No. 1.

Justin Fields

The Ohio State quarterback was terrific last season, accounting for 51 total touchdowns and completing more than 67 percent of his passes as a sophomore. He is a true dual-threat and has a ton of speed with the ball in his hands. Would Washington really draft another Buckeye QB in the first round just two years after taking Haskins?

Trey Lance

You might not know this name yet, but you will soon. The North Dakota State quarterback projects to be a Top 10 quarterback and has the arm strength and mobility to back up they hype. The Bison won't play a full schedule this fall due to Covid precautions, but Lance has already decided to forego his eligibility and focus on the NFC Draft next April.

Kyle Trask

The Florida quarterback has jumped off draft boards with an impressive start to the 2020 season. In two games he's thrown 10 touchdowns against just one interception while completing 72 percent of his passes. He has prototype pocket QB size too - 6-foot-5 and 240 lbs. It also helps that Trask has Kyle Pitts to throw the ball too, arguably the most dominant offensive player in college football.

Cam Newton

Everyone knows the success Newton had with Rivera in Carolina, and while things seem to be going great in New England, the former No. 1 overall pick is slated for free agency after this season. Could a reunion happen? Don't rule it out.

His contract in Washington runs through the 2022 season and if he ends up playing and playing well in 2020, the team could certainly bring him back for 2021. Don't rule it out.

Again - don't rule out Haskins as the starter in 2021. Or even again this year. And don't count out Kyle Allen either. He will be a free agent after this season but if he plays well for Rivera that could work itself out.