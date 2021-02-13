Looking ahead to the 2021 NFL season: Everything you need to know

Sam Farmer
·7 min read
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA AUGUST 22, 2020-A view of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is set to play host to Super Bowl LVI at the end of the 2021 season. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The NFL just completed the most improbable of seasons, with several games moved amid the coronavirus but none canceled.

There’s little time for celebration, however, as the league has to keep its eyes downfield with the year-round schedule rolling along.

A look at the issues to come:

Vaccines

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holds his hand in the air with his thumb out while he&#39;s at a microphone.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images)

This is a big one. When will the NFL return to some semblance of normalcy, with relaxed protocols and stadiums filled with fans? NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has made it clear that the league isn’t going to “jump the line” and advocate for player vaccinations before others in their distribution category get them. “It’s too early to say whether vaccines will be part of the solution,” Goodell said. “We expect that they will. We hope that much of our society will be vaccinated by the summer because it's in the best interest of our country and the health of our people. So, we'll adapt and if our protocols have to adapt again we will.”

Unclear too is when fans can return to stadiums in large numbers. A total of 1.2 million spectators attended games during the 2020 season, with only some teams allowing fans to watch live in socially distanced arrangements. According to the league, there were no instances of those situations leading to outbreaks. “We’re proud of that,” Goodell said, “and we’re going to build on that.”

Plenty of questions remain. Will players still be tested for the coronavirus on a daily basis? Will everyone still be outfitted with devices to collect proximity data? Will coaches still be fined or otherwise punished for improper use of face coverings?

“I don't know when normal is going to occur again, and I don't know if normal ever will again,” Goodell said. “I don't know if anybody here can do that. I know this — we have learned to operate in a very difficult environment, we have found solutions, and will do it again. And that's hard, that's what we believe is a lesson for us here is the relationships. I think one of the most impressive things to me and meaningful.”

Scouting combine

The 2020 combine was the last “normal” event before the pandemic, with thousands of prospects, coaches and evaluators, and media members converging on Indianapolis for the annual testing of NFL hopefuls. The league announced last month that this year’s combine has been canceled, and that any workouts will take place on individual pro days on college campuses. The NFL is encouraging testing consistency to make evaluations more standardized, and that all clubs have access to video from the workouts.

Salary cap

Get ready for some serious belt-tightening. With all the revenue losses associated with the pandemic, the salary cap is going to take a significant dip when the new contract year begins March 17. According to various projections the cap is expected to drop from the current $198 million per team to $180.5 million, which is better than the floor ($175 million) but is still a gut punch. Nearly half the league would currently be over that projected cap. That means far fewer big deals and teams parting ways with some of their pricier talent.

TV deals

The NFL has been in negotiations for months with top executives from its network partners — Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN — on long-term contract extensions that are expected to demolish the previous records for rights fees. ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” agreement expires after this season; the other deals run through 2022.

Coaching diversity

Robert Saleh with two players.
Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was hired as the New York Jets' new head coach last month. (Scot Tucker / Associated Press)

After a big emphasis on making the head-coaching ranks more diverse, only two of the seven hires were minorities — David Culley in Houston and Robert Saleh with the New York Jets. Three of the general manager openings were filled by Black men: Terry Fontenot in Atlanta, Martin Mahew in Washington and Brad Holmes in Detroit.

“We want to make the NFL, our clubs, more diverse. It is much broader than just head coaches for us,” Goodell said. “But the head coaches are important, and we put a lot of our policies and focus on that this year. As you know, we had two minority coaches hired this year. But it wasn’t what we expected and it’s not what we expect going forward.”

Quarterback carousel

The Rams traded Jared Goff and a treasure-trove of draft picks to Detroit for Matthew Stafford, but that won’t be the only high-profile transaction at the game’s most important position. Houston’s Deshaun Watson has requested a trade, but there’s no guarantee the Texans will let him go. Philadelphia is looking to trade Carson Wentz, Las Vegas is rumored to be shopping Derek Carr and Ben Roethlisberger will need to rework his contract to return to Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Philip Rivers retired after one season in Indianapolis and all signs point to New Orleans’ Drew Brees calling it a career too.

Draft

Last year’s virtual draft was such a surprising success that the league plans to keep some of the elements of it, even after it’s safe to resume the event the old way. Viewers loved getting a peek into the homes of players, coaches, general managers, owners and, even, Goodell, and the unpolished, on-the-fly aspect of it made it only more intriguing. This year’s draft is scheduled to take place in Cleveland on April 29-May 1, and it figures to be a hybrid between in-person and virtual. City officials said in December that the NFL is planning an outdoor event with a large footprint along the lakefront with free, outdoor events for the public to coincide with player selection.

Local picks

ChargersJustin HerbertRamsCam Akers

Preseason

Should it be three games? Two games? Whichever, most people are in agreement that the old system of four meaningless games was far too bloated — except perhaps team owners who reaped the benefits of those bountiful money-makers. It’s unlikely to be like last summer, when the entire preseason was scrapped amid the pandemic, but we can at least expect a slimmed-down version.

17 games

The collective bargaining agreement allows the NFL to add a week of regular-season games to the schedule so that each team plays 17, but owners haven’t made a decision on that. “There's still more work to be done on that,” Goodell said before the Super Bowl, “but once the game is done, we'll turn our focus a little bit more to that. Even though we have the option, we're going to continue to talk about this.”

Los Angeles Super Bowl

SoFi Stadium&#39;s top level in August 2020.
SoFi Stadium's top level in August 2020. (Sam Farmer / Los Angeles Times)

The NFL hasn’t played its marquee game in the L.A. area since Dallas destroyed Buffalo, 52-17, at the Rose Bowl at the end of the 1992 season. So three decades will have passed when SoFi Stadium plays host to the Super Bowl next February. The game will be played in the shadow of NFL Media, whose headquarters are next to the new stadium, and the two major nodes of activity figure to be the Inglewood site and LA Live downtown.

NFL key dates

Feb. 23-March 9: Teams can designate players from franchise or transition tags.

March 1: Deadline for eligible college football players to notify the NFL Player Personnel Department of their intent to forgo the 2021 NFL draft and return to college.

March 15-17: Teams have three days to negotiate only with agents of players set to become free agents.

March 17: New league year begins, which means free agency also begins and deals made before this date become official.

April 5: Offseason workouts can begin for teams with new head coaches, which includes the Chargers.

April 19: Offseason workouts can begin for rest of teams.

April 23: Last day restricted free agents can sign offer sheets.

April 28: Last day to match offer sheets for restricted free agents.

April 29-May 1: NFL draft in Cleveland.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams started laughing in disbelief before the end of a rollercoaster point in her latest Australian Open match

    Watch as Serena Williams laughs through a wild Australian Open point that had her running all over the court and hitting shots over her shoulder.

  • 7 NFL teams that make sense for former Texans DE J.J. Watt

    DE J.J. Watt will be looking for a new team after the Houston Texans released him. Here are seven teams that make sense.

  • Watch: Francesco Molinari opened his Saturday at Pebble Beach with a cold top

    A top off the tee? It's the stuff nightmares are made of, but even major champions like Francesco Molinari do it occasionally.

  • Tom Brady Doesn't Only Collect Super Bowl Rings, Check Out His Car Collection

    The football GOAT has a car collection as impressive as his skills on the field!

  • Could J.J. Watt be heading to the NFC North?

    Watt had just five sacks last season.

  • Super Bowl streaker says he bet $50,000 on his stunt, but his plan is falling apart because he couldn't keep his mouth shut

    Super Bowl streaker Yuri Andrade claimed he made a windfall by betting on himself and taking the field, but it looks like he won't be cashing in.

  • Urban Meyer gets a quick lesson about life in the NFL

    Urban Meyer is getting a quick taste of what Nick Saban experienced. Successful college football coaches become, as a practical matter, the emperors of the towns in which they live and work. They can do pretty much whatever they want, hire whoever they want, say whatever they want to justify whatever bad decisions they make, [more]

  • Bill Russell trolled everyone who says Tom Brady or Michael Jordan is the GOAT of all sports with one simple photo

    Recency bias may compel fans to hold Brady or Jordan in higher esteem, but the vast sum of Bill Russell's accomplishments remain unmatched.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry’s ridiculous underhand trick shot after final buzzer vs. Magic

    Following Steph Curry's ridiculous underhand trick shot after the final buzzer against the Magic, the NBA Twitter community exploded.

  • LeBron James delivers the worst flop of the NBA season

    LeBron James knows how to sell a foul.

  • Eagles assistant coach Jay Valai who just arrived is already leaving

    Jay Valai was announced as a member of the Eagles' staff but a day later he's reportedly already leaving. By Reuben Frank

  • Oregon starting QB Tyler Shough to transfer

    Shough started all seven of Oregon's games in 2020.

  • Jay Bruce to sign with Yankees

    Jay Bruce is headed back to the American League.

  • NASCAR start time: What time does the Daytona 500 start?

    Alex Bowman will lead the field to green in this weekend's NASCAR Cup season-opening Daytona 500. Here's how and when you can watch the race

  • Mock draft watch: Draft Wire’s latest 2-rounder bolsters the Browns defense

    A playmaking safety and a defensive line reinforcement projected

  • Gonzaga, Baylor top NCAA committee's initial rankings

    Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan and Ohio State are the top seeds in the initial rankings for the committee that will ultimately select the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs were the top overall seed, followed by the Bears in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. It's a snapshot of the top 16 seeds with a month to go before Selection Sunday.

  • Why the Eagles are heading down a scary path

    The Eagles appear ready to trade Carson Wentz, which means they might be going down a scary path. By Reuben Frank

  • Wilson to the Raiders? Watson to the Jets? NFL quarterback trade possibilities

    The coming months could involve a flurry of trades for some of the biggest names in pro football. Here’s a rundown of some of the most intriguing deals Deshaun Watson and Sam Darnold could both be on the move this off-season. Photograph: Steven Ryan/Getty Images Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles Age: 28. Career touchdowns: 113. Career interceptions: 50. Career passer rating: 89.2 Why the Eagles could trade him: Wentz was the NFL’s worst quarterback in 2020 in a host of categories. He led the league in interceptions (15) and sacks (50) despite playing in only 12 games, while finishing 33rd in yards per attempt (6.0) and 34th in both passer rating (72.8) and completion percentage (57.4%). Why the Eagles could keep him: He was the runaway Most Valuable Player during the 2017 season until going down with a season-ending knee injury in a December game against the Rams. That wasn’t that long ago. Philadelphia believed in him enough to sign him to a four-year, $128m extension in July 2019. Even if they trade Wentz before his roster bonus activates on 19 March, the Eagles would take on a crippling $33.8m in dead cap hit. Possible destinations: It looks to be a two-horse race between the Colts and the Bears. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator during Wentz’s best season and needs a quarterback after Philip Rivers retired. Chicago are also in the QB market after making the playoffs despite a weakness at the position. Likelihood of trade: 9/10. Both Wentz and the Eagles have given every indication they’re ready to part ways. The Colts appear to be the clubhouse leaders, but they’re less inclined to overpay than the Bears. Sam Darnold, New York Jets Age: 23. Career touchdowns: 45. Career interceptions: 39. Career passer rating: 78.6 Why the Jets could trade him: Darnold was selected with the No 3 pick in the 2018 draft as the quarterback who was going to turn around the franchise and … he has not turned around the franchise. There is little sign he is improving (he finished 33rd out of the league’s 33 qualified quarterbacks in ESPN’s QBR rankings for the 2020 season) but he has enough raw talent that a quarterback needy team may snap him up. The Jets also have the No 2 overall selection in this year’s draft so can quickly find a replacement. Why the Jets could keep him: Darnold is still only 23 – younger than last year’s No1 overall pick, Joe Burrow – and clearly has the talent to be a good starting quarterback. It’s also harsh to pin the blame on Darnold for the Jets’ failings since he arrived – he’s been given few weapons at receiver and his offensive line has often appeared to consist of Mekhi Becton and some guys (the now fired) Adam Gase once met in a bar. Sure, the Jets could replace Darnold with Justin Fields or Zach Wilson in the draft, but are they guaranteed to be any better? Possible destinations: The Colts, Bears, Saints and Washington have all been linked with Darnold and the Jets have been taking calls from teams interested in a trade. One intriguing possibility is the 49ers, who may move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, opening the way for Darnold to move back to his native California. Likelihood of trade: 6/10. There is definitely a market for Darnold out there, and the Jets have praised him while stopping short of saying he will be their starter in 2021. It may come down to whether a team offers a first-round pick for him. If that’s the case, the Jets would have three first-round picks this year and two in 2022 – strong foundations to rebuild around a new quarterback. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson is unhappy with his offensive line but is unlikely to leave Seattle. Photograph: Elaine Thompson/AP Age: 32. Career touchdowns: 267. Career interceptions: 81. Career passer rating: 101.7 Why the Seahawks could trade him: The Seahawks management are reportedly unhappy that Wilson has been telling any reporter willing to listen that he is unhappy at the number of hits he has taken down the years behind the team’s consistently dodgy offensive line. He also told Dan Patrick that he was unsure whether he was available for a trade or not, hardly what you expect to hear from a franchise quarterback. Why the Seahawks could keep him: Wilson is a wildly popular future hall of famer whose favourite pastime is helping kids out of poverty. Possible destinations: The betting favourite for Wilson’s service is particularly tasty: the Seahawks’ erstwhile NFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Having one of the league’s quarterbacks leading the team would be a big pull when fans are finally admitted into the Raiders’ new stadium, and there have been rumours that Derek Carr is on his way out. The Cowboys, who still haven’t decided Dak Prescott’s future, are another possibility. Likelihood of trade: 2/10. Wilson being a wildly popular future hall of famer whose favourite pastime is helping kids out of poverty. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers Age: 29. Career touchdowns: 51. Career interceptions: 26. Career passer rating: 98.9 Why the 49ers could trade him: The 49ers, mainly due to a War and Peace-length injury list in 2020, have the No 12 pick in this year’s draft. While Garoppolo is a solid quarterback, he’s more in the “won’t lose you games” category than someone whose genius will propel the Niners to the Super Bowl. He’s due to make $26.6m in 2021: would San Francisco be better off trading him, drafting a cheaper young quarterback and riding to the Super Bowl with their excellent supporting cast? Why the 49ers could keep him: Garoppolo is often derided for being paid millions of dollars to hand off the ball to the Niners’ running backs. But a year ago, he was a quarter away from outplaying Patrick Mahomes to clinch San Francisco a Super Bowl, and – beyond Trevor Lawrence – there are no sure things among the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. Possible destinations: The most interesting option is a return to the New England Patriots. After Cam Newton and Tom Brady, the Pats would be able to continue their run of very handsome starting quarterbacks and Bill Belichick was a fan of Garoppolo during his time as Brady’s back-up. Newton failed to convince he is a long-term option for the Patriots last season, so Belichick may go back to a known quantity in Garoppolo. Likelihood of trade: 4/10. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have both said they expect Garoppolo to be the starting quarterback in 2021. They also had the chance to get involved in the chase for Matthew Stafford but were content for the Rams to make a trade with the Lions. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans Age: 25. Career touchdowns: 104. Career interceptions: 36. Career passer rating: 104.5 Why the Texans could trade him: For some reason, Watson wants out of a franchise with a history of trading away stars for a pittance, making nepotistic hiring decisions, angering its players and failing to listen to the most talented quarterback in team history. That means the face of the franchise is a very unhappy one, which could make the team even more dysfunctional than it already is for years to come. Watson is a ludicrously talented quarterback, who can throw make every throw in the book and pull off stunning plays with his legs. There are teams who would be happy to part with a hefty package of draft picks for him, allowing Houston to start afresh after the disastrous Bill O’Brien era and rebuild towards competence. Why the Texans could keep him: Watson may be unhappy, but the Texans have him under contract and are under no obligation to trade him. And why would they? He’s the best player in team history and the draft prospects they can pick up in return are just that – prospects. Once the poison of the last few months fades a little, Watson may decide he can move forward in a city where he is a hero. After all, it’s not like Houston has recent history of losing its biggest stars? Right? Possible destinations: The Dolphins and Jets are the two teams that come up most. Both have draft capital, cap room to accommodate Watson’s salary and young quarterbacks who could either head to Houston as part of the trade or be traded themselves in order to acquire more picks to send to the Texans. Watson is reported to be open to both teams – the Dolphins have a good young core and a great coach in Brian Flores, while New York is the biggest (and most corrosive) market in US sports. Of course, Watson has power in this move too, a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he can veto any deal if he doesn’t like the look of the team he’s heading to. Likelihood of trade: 6/10. Tough to call. Watson wants out, but the Texans are reportedly telling interested teams that they will not trade their quarterback. Of course, they would say that if they want to get a high a price as possible for someone who could still be one of the best players in the league in another 15 years. So much depends on how much others teams are willing to pay, and how well the Texans can placate Watson. Houston don’t seem to be doing too well on the latter, firing popular backroom staff and hiring a new head coach, David Culley, who hasn’t changed Watson’s mind on his future with the team.

  • Analysis: Texans self-destructing with each bad move

    J.J. Watt is gone from the Houston Texans, and Deshaun Watson wants out, too. The Texans have been making plenty of headlines this offseason. Watt was released on Friday, ending the tenure of the face of the franchise, and things could get even worse in Houston with a possible standoff looming with the star quarterback.

  • UFC 258 main card bout nixed after Bobby Green suffers kidney failure

    Bobby Green made weight on Friday for his UFC 258 bout with Jim Miller. Minutes later, he collapsed and was in a medical emergency that forced the cancellation of the bout. Green tipped the scale at 156 pounds with 15 minutes left in the official UFC 258 two-hour weigh-in window. But when the fighters appeared a short time later for their face-offs, Green and Miller were surprisingly absent. Following the face-offs, UFC president Dana White met with reporters, informing them that Green had collapsed in the back following the weigh-in. “Bobby Green just collapsed back there. Doctors are looking at him. They’re trying to rehydrate him right now,” White said. At that point, it was unclear what would happen to the bout. It was later scrapped from the fight card altogether. A featherweight preliminary bout between Ricky Simon and Brian Kelleher was elevated to the UFC 258 main card. Late Friday night, Green posted to his Instagram account, admitting that he has a few "hills to get over in fighting," including the weight cut. He then went on to address the medical issues that plagued him at Friday's weigh-in. "So to be clear, I have air pockets in my lungs, I guess, and my kidneys failed," Green wrote. "I messed my back up in training. I thought it was just pain from that." Green gave no indication about his recovery from the medical issues or when he might be able to fight again. UFC 258 now moves forward as an 11-bout fight card, headlined by Kamaru Usman putting his welterweight title on the line opposite former teammate Gilbert Burns. TRENDING > UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns face-offs video Dana White's full UFC 258 scrum (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)