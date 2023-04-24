Looking Ahead: 10 players who could take over Red River in 2023

The Red River Rivalry is one of the greatest spectacles in college sports. It can also be one of the most unpredictable games of the college football season. On rare occasions the heavy underdog wins. Texas enjoyed that distinction in 2013 and 2015, while Oklahoma earned upset wins in 2020 and in the 1990s.

One consistent factor since the Longhorns big upset in 2015 has been that the winning team has one particular player take over the game. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield took over the 2017 game while Sam Ehlinger proved an unstoppable force in 2018. Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb owned the 2019 game, while Bijan Robinson put up highlights of his own in 2022.

This year, the Longhorns have more star power than the Sooners, but both teams possess enough talent to make this an epic clash after last year’s game. Here’s a look at the 10 most likely candidates to take over the Red River Shootout this season.

Xavier Worthy

Worthy is the most obvious pick given his prior success in the game. In 2021, the then freshman receiver put up a career high 261 yards against the Sooners. He has a quiet second game, although he caught a touchdown pass early. I would anticipate the Longhorns get more of the 2021 version of Worthy in this game.

Jalil Farooq

Farooq was one of the lone bright spots in Oklahoma’s last matchup with Texas. His speed poses a significant threat to the Texas defense. Farooq is perhaps the most likely Sooner to take over the Red River Shootout this season.

Quinn Ewers

This is an easy prediction, because like Worthy, Ewers has already has early success against Oklahoma. Last season, Ewers went 21-for-31 for 289 yards with four touchdowns and an interception against Sooners head coach Brent Venables’ defense. This year Venables and company will likely put more pressure on the Longhorns offensive attack.

Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel did not have the most impressive spring game, but you can expect him to put up big numbers in his second season at Oklahoma. Gabriel poses a strong running threat which the team may be more willing to use with an upgrade at backup quarterback.

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Sanders took what he wanted against the Oklahoma defense last season with two touchdowns and 71 yards on five receptions. While one newcomer safety could slow down his efforts, the big target tight end should pose more cause for concern for Venables and company.

Peyton Bowen

Oklahoma might have someone to stop Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders in Denton safety Peyton Bowen. The freshman safety played at Sanders’ cross town rival, Denton Guyer. Bowen proved he has the speed to keep up with receivers like Andrel Anthony Jr in the Oklahoma spring game. He could have the size to counter the Longhorns’ vertical tight end threat.

AD Mitchell

The Sooners have a chance to take away Ja’Tavion Sanders from the equation. Certainly, they’ll do what they can to stop Xavier Worthy. Who’s going to cover AD Mitchell? The Georgia transfer wideout has dominated in the last two College Football Playoff games. Oklahoma might move cornerback Woodi Washington to cover Mitchell, which would place a lesser cornerback on Worthy. We know how that can go.

Jaren Kanak

Put me on record as saying Jaren Kanak will be one of the next great Oklahoma linebackers. Dasan McCullough should prove to be an excellent player, but a second year of Kanak bodes well for the Sooners. Brent Venables will look to lean on his linebackers to turn up the heat on the Texas offense.

Jonathon Brooks

Brooks scored the final touchdown last season against Oklahoma and could be set up as Bijan Robinson’s successor at running back. He should face a much improved Oklahoma run defense that could transform the Sooners this year.

Jordan Whittington

Whittington probably won’t be a primary option for Texas, but he’s had his own share of success against the Sooners. In three games against Oklahoma, he has 18 receptions for 197 yards. With focus likely placed on Xavier Worthy, Ja’Tavion Sanders and AD Mitchell, he could put up something similar to his five catch, 97-yard performance last season.

