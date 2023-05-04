Looking at the advantage of continuity for the Longhorns in 2023

There is finally continuity for the football program on the Forty Acres. Many of the same faces from the 2021 and 2022 season return for a third year. It could manifest itself in a more consistent product in head coach Steve Sarkisian’s third season.

Through his three years, Texas has retained many of the ace coaches it added in Sarkisian’s initial coaching staff. A handful of veteran players are set to flourish because of it.

Jake Majors and Christian Jones will enjoy their third season with offensive line coach Kyle Flood. Byron Murphy, Alfred Collins and T’Vondre Sweat enter Year 3 with defensive line coach Bo Davis. Jaylan Ford and David Gbenda are reaping the similar results with linebacker coach Jeff Choate.

Teams aren’t going to win more games simply by retaining coaches. Albeit, they should improve by allowing great coaches multiple seasons to develop their players. Texas has that advantage with its collection of proven, successful assistants. The development is already evident, but we could just be seeing the tip of the iceberg for this coaching staff.

