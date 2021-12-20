Looking at 6 Eagles who should join Jason Kelce on NFC Pro Bowl roster

Jason Kelce is set to be a starter on the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster once again, and as the Eagles, legend gets better with time, there are several worthy teammates that should join him in being celebrated.

Votes were tight this year and the Chiefs, Cowboys, 49ers, Patriots, and Packers led all NFL teams with the most Pro Bowl votes.

With the official Pro Bowl rosters set to be announced on Wednesday, December 22, live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special, we’ve highlighted six Eagles who deserve the recognition as well.

1. CB Darius Slay

Slay is the third highest-graded cornerback in football according to PFF, while registering 3 interceptions and 2 total touchdowns this season.

2. LT Jordan Mailata

The Eagles left tackle is the 8th highest graded tackle in football according to PFF, while playing 719 offensive snaps.

Mailata has only allowed 2 sacks, 1 QB hit, and 18 total pressures this season.

3. Shaun Bradley

Bradley has 18 total tackles on the season, and has become a true special teams ace for the Eagles, and is deserving of the spot.

4. K Jake Elliott

The NFC Special Teams Player of the Month has connected on 22 0f 24 kicks with a season-long of 58-yards.

Elliott is also a perfect 33 of 33 on extra points as well.

5. RT Lane Johnson

Even after missing 3 games due to a personal matter, Johnson is the 22nd highest graded tackle in football, while allowing 0 sacks, 1 QB hit, and 10 total quarterback pressures while anchoring the Eagles’ top-ranked rushing attack.

6. DT Javon Hargrave

From an overall grade perspective, Hargrave is No. 44 according to PFF, but he has a pass-rush grade of 90.8, 3rd best in the NFL.

Hargrave is tied for 8th in sacks, has logged 31 hurries, 8 hits and 46 total pressures.

