Looking at the 5 most disappointing Eagles through 3 games

The Eagles (1-2), are searching for an identity on both sides of the ball and will need to find some synergy over the next three weeks with matchups against the Chiefs, Panthers, and Buccaneers.

Philadelphia didn’t enter the season with huge expectations, but after several low-key free agent signings, the expectation was that the Eagles could contend for an NFC playoff spot.

After three weeks, the Birds have had disappointing moments on both sides of the ball, and we’ve highlighted the five most disappointing Eagles through 3 games.

1. Derek Barnett

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) during the third quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Barnett leads all Eagles edge rushers in snaps played, and all he has to show for it is penalties, emotional outbursts, and a lack of sacks.

2. Miles Sanders

Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders shouldn’t be on the list, but a running back with his talents should be listed with Derrick Henry and Alvin Kamara as the league’s best at the position.

In Philadelphia, Sanders has failed to log a 1,000-yard season through his first two years in the league.

3. Eric Wilson

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Tight end George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to avoid a tackle by linebacker Eric Wilson #50 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Wilson’s playing time has decreased each week. and through three games, he’s one of Pro Football Focus’s worst-graded linebackers.

Story continues

Wilson has struggled in pass coverage while maintaining his penchant for missed tackles.

4. Ryan Kerrigan

Philadelphia Eagles’ Ryan Kerrigan (90) in action against San Francisco 49ers’ Trent Williams (71) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

He’s supposed to be terrorizing the opposition like he did the Eagles for almost a decade.

Most snaps without a single tackle, per TruMedia. pic.twitter.com/r3VPTj7G3j — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) October 1, 2021

Through three weeks, a lot of people have forgotten that Kerrigan was on the roster.

5. K'Von Wallace

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety K’Von Wallace (42) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A star at Clemson, there was excitement galore around the franchise when Wallace was available on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wallace hasn’t lived up to the hype and he’s proven to be injury-prone.

