Looking at 3 new mock draft picks for the Packers

On Monday, we looked at five different players going to the Green Bay Packers in recent mock drafts. We’re going to add three more players to the list today.

Here’s who the Packers are taking in the first round of three new mock drafts:

Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

Mock draft: Todd McShay, ESPN

Reasoning: “So turning our attention to defense, how about Wyatt, a Senior Bowl standout? He has tons of upper-body strength and is always moving his feet. The Packers allowed 4.7 yards per carry last season (30th in the NFL), and opponents had the seventh-highest QBR (51.5). Wyatt would help in both areas and give Kenny Clark a running mate in the middle of the defense. Also: This makes it four Georgia defenders in Round 1. Miami in 2004 and Florida State in 2006 are the only other schools to have that many on the defensive side of the ball.” — McShay

Our take: The Packers could lose Dean Lowry and Tyler Lancaster from the defensive line this offseason. Adding Wyatt to Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton could reset the unit and provide a solid foundation up front on defense. He is an older prospect (will turn 24 in March), and the Packers typically prefer younger in the first round.

Rupp’s reaction: “Wyatt is a twitched-up big man. Men of his size (6-3, 315) shouldn’t be able to move the way that he does. Wyatt is a backfield disrupter. He gets up field quickly with an explosive first step.”

Houston DL Logan Hall

Mock draft: Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports

Reasoning: “The Packers always seem to go just a bit off-radar with their first-round selections. Yet taking Hall here wouldn’t necessarily be a reach, as he’s steadily raised his stock over the past year and could be a perfect post for their odd front.” — Edholm

Our take: In comparison to Wyatt, Hall might be a more natural fit as a replacement for Dean Lowry. He’s got the length and interior pass-rushing ability to play next to Kenny Clark for many years. Adding reinforcements for the defensive line will likely be a priority in this draft for the Packers.

Rupp’s reaction: “Hall is a versatile defensive lineman for the Cougars that can line up all over the defensive front. Hall (6-6, 270) is a powerful and explosive pass rusher that converts speed to power and lives in the opponent’s backfield.”

Alabama WR Jameson Williams

Mock draft: Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

Reasoning: “If Davante Adams heads elsewhere in free agency, the Packers will need a new No. 1 target, regardless of who is throwing the passes. Williams would be long gone if not for a torn ACL in the national title game, but once he’s back to full strength, he should prove to be a huge steal this late.” — Easterling

Our take: Regardless of whether Davante Adams comes back or not, the Packers need another offensive playmaker. Williams is coming off a major injury but getting him at a discount here could really pay off down the line. Matt LaFleur’s offense needs speed and the downfield threat to operate at max capacity.

Rupp’s reaction: “If it wasn’t for an ACL injury Jameson Williams would be a Top 20 pick and likely the first wide receiver off the board. He finished this past season leading the SEC in yards per reception (19.9). The Alabama WR just plays at a different speed. He’s naturally explosive and is a threat to score anytime the ball is in his hands.”

