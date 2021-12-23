Looking at 3 Eagles who were 2022 Pro Bowl snubs

Wow — Javon hargrave (@Jay_MostWanted) December 23, 2021

The NFL released their 2022 NFL Pro Bowl roster and there were several surprising nominations on both the AFC and NFC side of the ball.

Darius Slay and Jason Kelce were the only two Eagles players to make the cut, but three others were clearly snubbed and left off the list.

1. K Jake Elliott

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The NFC Special Teams Player of the Month has connected on 24 0f 26 kicks with a season-long of 58-yards.

Elliott is also a perfect 36 of 36 on extra points as well.

2. RT Lane Johnson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Even after missing 3 games due to a personal matter, Johnson is the 22nd highest graded tackle in football, while allowing 0 sacks, 1 QB hit, and 10 total quarterback pressures while anchoring the Eagles’ top-ranked rushing attack.

3. DT Javon Hargrave

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

From an overall grade perspective, Hargrave is No. 44 according to PFF, but he has a pass-rush grade of 90.8, 3rd best in the NFL.

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark made the Pro Bowl while logging 42 tackles, 4 sacks, and 0 forced fumbles.

Hargrave is tied for 8th in sacks, has logged 31 hurries, 8 hits, and 46 total pressures.

1

1