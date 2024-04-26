Looking at 20 options for the Eagles in Round 2 of the draft

Looking at 20 options for the Eagles in Round 2 of the draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With an incredible run of offensive players in the first round of the draft on Thursday night, the Eagles were able to sit back and grab cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at No. 22.

As the draft turns its attention to the second round tonight, there are still plenty of really good prospects available and the Eagles have two picks: Nos. 50 and 53.

Here are 20 possibilities:

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU: The Eagles didn’t use their first-round pick on a tackle but if they want to grab one in the second Suamataia would be an ideal fit. Suamataia (6-4, 326) was a two-year starter at BYU and played both left and right tackle the last two years. And he also likely has the ability to slide inside to guard too. So he could be a Swiss-Army knife type of lineman to add to the mix.

Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington: First-round pick Troy Fautanu was the left tackle at Washington but Rosengarten (6-5, 308) was the athletic right tackle. He ran a ridiculous 4.92 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and could be a Day 1 swing tackle for the Eagles with the potential to be Lane Johnson’s future replacement.

Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame: Fisher (6-6, 310 pounds) was the starting right tackle for Notre Dame the last couple of seasons and has enough athleticism to be an intruding developmental prospect.

Zach Frazier, iOL, West Virginia: While Frazier was a three-year starter at center at West Virginia, he also played guard when he was a Freshman All-American in 2020 and offers some position flexibility in the NFL.

Cooper Beebe, iOL, Kansas State: While Beebe (6-3, 322) played some tackle at Kansas State, he best projects to be a guard at the NFL level. He was an All-American his last two seasons at K-State. He could probably step in and be a starting guard from Day 1.

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington: Polk (6-1, 203) had a big season in 2023 at Washington, catching 69 passes for 1,159 yards and 9 touchdowns. He has good size and is able to make some spectacular catches.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia: The Eagles are never shy about taking Georgia players and McConkey (5-11, 186) was a productive player for the Bulldogs. He played most of his snaps wide in college but got a taste of action inside and might project there in the NFL. He also offers some pure speed, running a 4.39 at the combine.

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas: The Eagles got the top cornerback in the draft so maybe they can get the top running back too. Brooks (6-0, 216) rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023 but was just a one-year starter so he doesn’t have a ton of wear and tear. But he is coming off a torn ACL so it’s unclear how much that will hurt his draft status.

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas: Maybe the Eagles would be better off waiting until a later round to grab a developmental tight end but Sanders might be the next one off the board. Sanders (6-4, 245) had back-to-back 600-yard seasons for the Longhorns but has some upside in the NFL as a pass-catching tight end who can become a dual-threat player.

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers: While some of the top remaining corners like Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKinstry will likely be gone by the time the Eagles pick again, don’t rule out drafting a guy who can play nickel. Melton offers inside-outside versatility and got a ton of experience with 40 starts and 8 interceptions at Rutgers.

Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky: While Phillips was an outside corner at Kentucky, the 5-11 corner projects as a nickel in the NFL. He wasn’t a ballhawk in college and didn’t have a single interception but is sticky in coverage and showed off those abilities at the Senior Bowl this year.

Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia: Lassiter (5-11, 187) might be a nickel-only player in the NFL but the Eagles will likely be a fan of his competitive nature and work ethic. He has been a big part of those very good Georgia defenses.

Javon Bullard, S, Georgia: Hmm, another Georgia defensive player? Why not. Bullard was a two-year starter for the Bulldogs and showed some versatility while in college. He can play in the box, deep and even as a nickel. He has a skillset the Eagles seem to value.

Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota: Nubin (6-1, 205) was a four-year starter at Minnesota and has 43 college starts, 13 interceptions and 24 pass breakups under his belt.

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan: Colson (6-2, 238) has a bigger frame than most of the other linebackers in this class and projects to be a starting MIKE linebacker in the NFL. He was a key piece of the National Championship defense at Michigan. He didn’t have many splash plays but was a solid tackler and is athletic enough to project as an NFL starter.

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M: Cooper (6-2, 230) is a physical linebacker with good speed who was a two-year starter for the Aggies. In 2023, he had 83 tackles, 8 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn State: Isaac’s teammate Chop Robinson went in the first round but Isaac will hear his name on Day 2. He had 7 1/2 sacks in 2023 to go along with 16 missed tackles. He has good length at 6-4, 247 pounds and plenty of upside.

Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan: A bit bigger of a prospect at 6-3, 267 pounds, Kneeland would be a welcome body type in this defense to balance out the speedy edge guys. Kneeland didn’t put up crazy numbers in college but projects as a high-upside player.

Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama: At 6-3, 251 pounds, Braswell isn’t the biggest edge player but he was productive in 2023, with 8 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. He could join the rotation and eventually ascend to a starting role.

Mike Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State: While defensive tackle isn’t a major need, Hall has plenty of juice as an undersized (6-3, 299 pounds) 3-technique. In the modern NFL, there’s a place for a smallish defensive tackle to get upfield and Hall can do that.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube