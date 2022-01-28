Looking at the 11 biggest questions for the Eagles entering 2022 NFL offseason

The Eagles avoided a massive rebuild from an on-the-field standpoint, going 9-8 this season, while also securing the final playoff berth.

The retool hasn’t been accelerated, but Philadelphia has plenty of salary-cap space after Brandon Brooks announced his retirement, three first-round picks, and an apparent plan of action for immediate improvement this offseason.

There are still questions that need to be answered as the official league year approaches, and we’ve highlighted the 11 biggest for 2022.

1. Can Jalen Hurts' take the next steps as a passer?

An amazing athlete and magician with the football at times, this spring and summer will be about Hurts taking the next step as a passer, with accuracy and downfield vision being the goals as the first minicamps arrive.

Hurts has improved each year of his career going back to Alabama and this question will be the most important in regards to answers for 2022 and beyond.

2. Will there be a new addition to RB committee?

Miles Sanders is the starter and Kenneth Gainwell is a dynamic second-year player, but what will the Eagles do at running back going forward. Boston Scott is a restricted free agent and could return.

Fans have clamored for Jordan Howard to be the lead running back, but it took almost eight weeks for Nick Sirianni to insert the veteran into the lineup and he finished the season dealing with a stinger.

Players like Marlon Mack, Sony Michel, Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones, and Tevin Coleman could be available via free agency.

3. Will Eagles spend 1st or 2nd RD pick on a WR?

DeVonta Smith is the guy, but with Jalen Reagor’s slowed progress and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside essentially becoming an enforcer in the running game, the Eagles general manager could try his hand in the first round for a third straight year.

Owning three first-round picks makes such a foray understandable.

4. Will Eagles target a big-named free agent WR?

If the Eagles bypass adding a receiver in the first round, Howie Roseman has the financial capital to target big-named receivers like Mike Williams, Allen Robinson, DJ Chark Jr., and the amazing Davante Adams among others.

5. Who'll be backup TE behind Dallas Goedert?

Jack Stoll is solid and Richard Rodgers was signed for an extra year, but with Tyree Jackson likely out until 2023 with an ACL tear, Philadelphia should look to add another pass-catching tight end.

6. Will the Eagles trade LT Andre Dillard?

With Jordan Mailata on a massive contract extension, Dillard could be the perfect candidate to get moved to a team looking for a starting-caliber left tackle. Philadelphia extended Le’Raven Clark as a swing tackle.

7. Is Jason Kelce set to retire or return in 2022?

The Eagles will owe Kelce $30 million if he’s on the roster after June 2 and the future Hall of Famer has contemplated retirement for the last few seasons. The conundrum is that Kelce is coming off an All-Pro season.

8. Will Howie Roseman draft a LB in 1st round?

It’s been almost 43-years since the Eagles drafted a linebacker in the first round of the NFL draft and 2022 should finally be the year.

With players like Devin Lloyd, Nakobe Dean and Henry To’o To’o all available, Philadelphia will address the position.

9. Will Howie Roseman land 3 impact players in the draft?

The initial belief was that Philadelphia would at least have two top-5 or early first-round picks. By season’s end, the Eagles were in the mid-teens, and at No. 19. With Howie Roseman’s track record of missing on first-round picks, the sense of urgency has increased tremendously with some of the can’t miss prospects likely to already be off the board.

10. Will the Eagles add another edge rusher or interior defender?



Brandon Graham will be 34 next season and is coming off a ruptured Achilles. Derek Barnett hasn’t met expectations and is a pending free agent, who’ll likely land a nice deal elsewhere. Josh Sweat (7.5 sacks in 2021) just signed a new deal, but the Eagles still need to bolster the position. Look for Philadelphia to add an edge rusher with one of those first-round picks.

11. Who replaces Rodney McLeod and Anthony Harris at Safety position?

McLeod is a leader and solid veteran, but he’s a free agent and could find a lucrative deal on the open market. Anthony Harris was a disappointment and Marcus Epps could steal his starting job. K’Von Wallace has been slow to progress and Philadelphia could address the position via free agency and the NFL draft.

