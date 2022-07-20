Looking at 10 essential building blocks for the Eagles

The Eagles are just days away from the start of their second training camp under head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Now one of the youngest teams in the NFL, Philadelphia has taken steps to inject youth, versatility, and high-impact players into the roster.

As stars like Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Darius Slay, Brandon Graham, and others get older, the Eagles will look to pivot towards their younger stars and impact players.

All championship franchises are conceived with essential building blocks, and we’ve provided ten for Philadelphia.

C, Cam Jurgens

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The former Nebraska standout will likely be the successor at the center position for future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce.

A versatile player who’s athletic enough to play guard, Jurgens is undoubtedly a building block for the future.

DT Jordan Davis

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Thanks to Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, the massive defensive tackle won’t be under immense pressure as a rookie. The most significant building block on the roster, Davis gives the Eagles a future star heading into the future.

LB Nakobe Dean

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

The All-American linebacker from Georgia is young, bright, and likely the most impactful draft pick for Philadelphia in over a decade.

WR A.J. Brown

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The fourth-year wide receiver is among the top-10 players in the NFL at his position and immediately gives Philadelphia their most explosive player since DeSean Jackson.

WR DeVonta Smith

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The single-season record holder for an Eagles rookie receiver, Smith, will look to ascend with the arrival of A.J. Brown.

LG Landon Dickerson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The second-year guard is already amongst the best at his position, and he’s a solid building block.

[pickup_prop id=”25840″>

RB Kenneth Gainwell



Nyj Vs Phi

A talented dual-threat running back, Gainwell could be the successor at running back if Miles Sanders moves on in free agency.

Story continues

LT Jordan Mailata

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

One of the top young left tackles in the NFL, Mailata is the Eagles’ bully, and top protector for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

DT Milton Williams

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A versatile defensive tackle, Williams could see more looks in Jonathan Gannon’s revamped scheme, and he’ll be a player to watch with Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox in contract years.

DE Josh Sweat

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Still only 25 years of age, Sweat is the Eagles’ top pass rusher on the defensive line and a solid building block.

1

1