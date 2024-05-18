'They looked alive and there were some amazing performances

Southampton boss Russell Martin praised the St Mary's crowd for producing the "best atmosphere" as Saints beat West Brom 3-1 on Friday to book their place in the Championship play-off final.

Will Smallbone and Adam Armstrong scored the goals in a stylish second-half display, setting up a Wembley showpiece against Leeds United.

"I loved it from the very start. It was emotional to get that kind of welcome from the fans," Martin told BBC Radio Solent.

"That was the best atmosphere I've witnessed here and played a big role in the result.

"I'm really pleased for the team. They looked alive and there were some amazing performances. We deserved to win and got better as the game went on.

"I love this group of players. I've got so much pride and gratitude for them."

Southampton face Leeds for a place in the Premier League at 15:00 BST on Sunday, 26 May.

