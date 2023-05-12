LOOK: The New York Giants’ 2023 schedule is here

Dan Benton
·2 min read

The NFL has officially announced the 2023 NFL regular-season schedule and what a season it is likely to be.

The New York Giants will have eight home games and nine away games this season, including a Christmas Day battle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Giants will also have five prime time games (six if you include the Christmas Day game), and the toughest opening stretch in NFL history.

Big Blue’s entire 2023 schedule, complete with dates and times, can be found below:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 10

vs.

Dallas Cowboys

8:20 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 17

at

Arizona Cardinals

4:05 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 21

at

San Francisco 49ers

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

4

Oct. 2

vs.

Seattle Seahawks

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 8

at

Miami Dolphins

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 15

at

Buffalo Bills

8:20 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 22

at

Washington Commanders

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 29

vs.

New York Jets

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 5

at

Las Vegas Raiders

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 12

at

Dallas Cowboys

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 19

vs.

Washington Commanders

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov. 26

vs.

New England Patriots

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

13

BYE

Tickets

14

Dec. 11

vs.

Green Bay Packers

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

15

Dec. 17

at

New Orleans Saints

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 25

at

Philadelphia Eagles

4:30 p.m.

Tickets

17

Dec. 31

vs.

Los Angeles Rams

1:00 p.m.

Tickets

18

TBD

vs

Philadelphia Eagles

TBD

Tickets

Related

Giants must improve in late afternoon, prime time games

Giants will travel 22,600-plus miles in 2023

Giants have NFL's third-hardest strength of schedule in 2023

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire