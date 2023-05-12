LOOK: The New York Giants’ 2023 schedule is here

The NFL has officially announced the 2023 NFL regular-season schedule and what a season it is likely to be.

The New York Giants will have eight home games and nine away games this season, including a Christmas Day battle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Giants will also have five prime time games (six if you include the Christmas Day game), and the toughest opening stretch in NFL history.

Big Blue’s entire 2023 schedule, complete with dates and times, can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire