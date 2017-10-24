Look: Yasiel Puig Is Getting Into the World Series Spirit With His New Hair Color

Yasiel Puig is ready for the Fall Classic the same way a young child gets prepped for the first day of a new school year.

His uniform is clean and ready to go. His bat and helmet are set up just the way he likes them in his locker. His glove was broken in just right to make sure he would be ready for the first ball hit his way. For all we know, he slept with his glove on last night just to make sure the fit was exactly how he likes it.

The one thing Puig probably didn't bother to get in order before Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday, his hat. Because why would Puig wear a hat when he has a new hairdo to show off to the home fans?

The Dodger-blue mohawk is going to look so clean on these October nights that Puig really should ditch his hat when he's in the field. Or, MLB should let him rock a Dodgers visor so we can all still admire his new do.

For once, there is something going on with Puig that even his biggest detractors have to admit is pretty cool. Unless "no blue hair" is one of the unwritten rules of baseball. If that's the case, let's hope Puig hits a walk-off so we can get a quality bat flip to go along with his fresh cut.

The Dodgers and Astros start the World Series at 8 p.m. EST Tuesday.