LOOK: Xavier Tillman sports MSU jersey following victory over Michigan on Saturday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michigan State’s incredible comeback victory over rival Michigan hit differently for many notable alumni. That included former Michigan State basketball star Xavier Tillman.
Tillman was spotted wearing a Michigan State jersey as he was entering the arena ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Miami Heat. Tillman also had some words on the Spartans’ big victory — which were captured in the video below:
“That’s that go green baby.” @Rookiedunker | @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/47HNQVvUTe
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 30, 2021
More Football!
Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker wins Offensive Player of the Week award
Michigan State football up to No. 6 in latest AFCA Coaches Poll
Game time announced for Michigan State football game against Purdue