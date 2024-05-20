Look: WRs Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice make first appearance in full Chargers uniform

This past Saturday, the NFLPA held its Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles, CA. The event provided football fans with their first look at some of the 2024 NFL draft’s popular prospects in the uniforms of their new teams.

For the Chargers, offensive tackle Joe Alt, their first-round pick, wasn’t the Bolts’ representative at the event. Instead, wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Brenden Rice represented the squad.

Check them out below, donning the infamous powder blue jersey and the white pants.

badd ladd pic.twitter.com/N5XavHRM7c — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 18, 2024

b rice 2 nice pic.twitter.com/WUvPYwrRIW — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire