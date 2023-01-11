A look at Wisconsin’s new quarterback room

Wisconsin has had an incredible month and change in the transfer portal, with the biggest overhaul coming in the quarterback room.

The Badgers landed not one, not two, but three former four-star quarterbacks in the portal, and now have one of the deepest rooms in the conference.

Myles Burkett and Chase Wolf are returning to the Badgers, and Wisconsin has 2024 quarterback Mabrey Mettauer coming in shortly.

After three big-time additions, including one transfer who has already put together a pair of top tier college seasons, the Badgers and new offensive coordinator Phil Longo have a good problem: too much depth.

Here is a look at everyone in the new Wisconsin quarterback room:

Redshirt Freshman Myles Burkett

Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett committed to Wisconsin immediately upon receiving an offer in January.

Burkett has received nothing but rave reviews since stepping on campus last season. The former Franklin High School star is simply sitting behind more experienced players at this point in his career. Don’t be surprised if you hear from him sooner rather than later.

Senior Chase Wolf

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Chase Wolf #2 of the Wisconsin Badgers warms up before the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Chase Field on December 27, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

After five years as a Badger, Chase Wolf finally got his starting chance. While there were a few plays he would like back, it was an overall solid showing for the longtime Wisconsin quarterback. It all culminated in the most important stat of all: a win.

Redshirt Freshman Nick Evers

After spending one season at Oklahoma, Evers is headed to Wisconsin. The former four-star recruit flashed big-play ability and dual-threat capabilities at Flower Mound High School in Texas. The talent is clearly there, but expect him to sit behind a far more experienced option next season. The future at Wisconsin may belong to Evers.

Redshirt Freshman Braedyn Locke

Braedyn Locke joins the Badgers after spending his true freshman season at Mississippi State. During Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s time at North Carolina, he offered Locke a scholarship out of high school.

Senior Tanner Mordecai

Oct 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws downfield during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Barring a major surprise, you are looking at Wisconsin’s 2023 starting quarterback. Mordecai put together 72 touchdowns in two seasons as SMU’s starting quarterback. He has far and away the most experience in the room.

Marshall Howe

Absolutely thrilled to announce my commitment to the University of Wisconsin! Can’t wait to get to work in Madison! #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball @CoachTurnerUW @AOF_Football pic.twitter.com/nZbixUUbY9 — Marshall Howe (@marshallfhowe) March 26, 2022

Howe is a Los Angeles native who was a walk-on in the class of 2022.

Cole LaCrue

LaCrue was a three-star prospect in the class of 2023. He starred at Broomfield High School in Colorado, and was mainly recruited by Wisconsin’s former offensive staff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire