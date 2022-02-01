LOOK: Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst comments on new OC Bobby Engram

On Monday afternoon, Wisconsin officially announced the hiring of Bobby Engram as their next offensive coordinator. Engram comes to Madison from the Baltimore Ravens, where he most recently served as tight ends coach.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst and Engram go back to Chryst’s days as head coach of Pittsburgh, where Engram served as the wide receivers coach in 2012-2013.

In Wisconsin’s official press release, the Badger head coach gave his thoughts on the hire:

“I’m really excited for our players and for our program,” said head coach Paul Chryst, who enters his eighth season at the helm of his alma mater. “Bobby is a great person who has tremendous knowledge of the game. I’ve seen first-hand the impact he can have on players and there’s no doubt in my mind that he will help our program both on and off the field. He knows this place and is aligned with our culture, and I think that’s important. With his experience, he brings a fresh perspective that will help our program moving forward.”