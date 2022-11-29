LOOK: New Wisconsin HC Luke Fickell arrives in Madison

After a whirlwind of a day following Wisconsin’s loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night, the Badgers’ new head coach Luke Fickell arrived with his family in Madison, Wis. on Sunday night.

The report broke of Wisconsin targeting Cinncinatti HC Luke Fickell as the team’s next head coach early on Sunday by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, and his hiring was confirmed by Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh in a statement only a couple of hours later. This news came as a surprise to many Badger fans who expected interim head coach Jim Leonhard to be named in the next few days.

Fickell spent his first day on campus in his welcome event as well as touring the football facilities. It will interesting to see what changes are implemented in his first few weeks as head coach.

Below are some highlights of Luke Fickell’s first day as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers:

Touching down in Madison:

On the field at Camp Randall:

Tune in at 4pm CT for Coach Fickell's Welcome Event👐 📺: BTN or YT: https://t.co/UkWGxaQ7d5 pic.twitter.com/ZDthygh2ds — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 28, 2022

Touring the facilities:

His opening speech:

“There is change in all of our lives. Growth is what’s optional. We have to choose to grow.” pic.twitter.com/opPhg2dAQH — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 28, 2022

HC Luke Fickell with AD Chris McIntosh:

His thoughts on taking the position:

And so it begins… ✨ pic.twitter.com/PfqDw3ILh4 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 29, 2022

