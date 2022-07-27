LOOK: Wisconsin football players travel in style to Big Ten Media Days

Several Wisconsin Badgers players arrived for Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday afternoon after traveling in style from Madison, Wis., to the annual event.

Related: 15 schools the Big Ten should consider adding

A picture posted on Twitter by Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig shows himself along with nose tackle Keeanu Benton and quarterback Graham Mertz aboard a privately-chartered flight to Indianapolis, Ind. Wisconsin had a different surprise for its players at last year’s media days, where they each received custom-tailored suits.

The three players, along with head coach Paul Chryst, will be the Badgers’ representatives to the press on Wednesday. It is great to see Wisconsin taking care of its players, and it will be exciting to hear what they have to say to the media about the upcoming season.