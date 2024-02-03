A look at Wisconsin football’s entire coaching staff for the 2024 season

The Wisconsin football program has experienced a surprising amount of coaching turnover this offseason.

It’s not as if Luke Fickell’s team was in the National Championship and had assistants getting promotions left and right. This turnover felt unique, with several assistants making lateral moves to other programs.

Wide receivers coach Mike Brown took the same position at Notre Dame, safeties coach Colin Hitschler moved laterally to Alabama and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. was moved to an off-field role — though that appears to have been performance-related.

Brown and Hitschler are significant losses, especially on the recruiting trail. Not to raise any alarm bells. It’s just surprising to see two of the more important assistants move laterally to other jobs.

The real story here is who was hired to replace them. At safeties coach, it’s former USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch — which fans seem unhappy about.

Here is Luke Fickell’s full 2024 coaching staff as he enters a pivotal year in his tenure at Wisconsin:

Head Coach: Luke Fickell

MADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 18: Luke Fickell head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers claps after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Cincinnati (2017-2022)

Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks Coach: Phil Longo

Wisconsin offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo watches quarterback Marshall Howe (12) during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Ole Miss (2017-2018), North Carolina (2019-2022)

Defensive Coordinator, Inside Linebackers Coach: Mike Tressel

Wisconsin’s new defensive coordinator, Mike Tressel, meets with reporters for the first time at the McClain Center in Madison, Wis. on Thursday Jan. 5, 2023.

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Michigan State (2015-2020), Cincinnati (2021-2022)

Co-Defensive Coordinator, Safeties Coach: Alex Grinch

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Years At Wisconsin: 1st

Prior Experience: Washington State (2015-2017), Ohio State (2018), Oklahoma (2019-2021), USC (2022-2023)

Offensive Line Coach: A.J. Blazek

Vanderbilt offensive lineman Levi Harber (72) talks with assistant offensive line coach A.J. Blazek during an NCAA college football practice Tuesday, August 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Years At Wisconsin: 1st

Prior Experience: Vanderbilt (2021-2023)

Wide Receivers Coach: Kenny Guiton

Nov 30, 2013; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kenny Guiton (13) before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Years At Wisconsin: 1st

Prior Experience: Houston (2017-2018), Louisiana Tech (2019), Colorado State (2020), Arkansas (2021-2023)

Running Backs Coach: Devon Spalding

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin running backs coach Devon Spalding talks with running back Chez Mellusi (1) during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Youngstown State (2020-2023)

Tight Ends Coach: Nate Letton

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin tight ends coach Nate Letton is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Cincinnati (2022)

Cornerbacks Coach: Paul Haynes

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin cornerback coach Paul Haynes is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Ohio State (2005-2011), Arkansas (2012), Kent State (2013-2017), Michigan State (2018-2019), Minnesota (2020-2022)

Defensive Line Coach: Greg Scruggs

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin defensive line coach Greg Scruggs works with defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Cincinnati (2020-2021), New York Jets (2022)

Special Teams Coordinator, Outside Linebackers Coach: Matt Mitchell

Out in the Windy City seeing some of the best!! #ChicagoBlitz #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/w18V6aBxRT — Matt Mitchell (@Coach_Mitch_) May 5, 2023

Years At Wisconsin: 2nd

Prior Experience: Grand Valley State (2010-2022)

