A look at Wisconsin football’s entire coaching staff for the 2024 season
The Wisconsin football program has experienced a surprising amount of coaching turnover this offseason.
It’s not as if Luke Fickell’s team was in the National Championship and had assistants getting promotions left and right. This turnover felt unique, with several assistants making lateral moves to other programs.
Wide receivers coach Mike Brown took the same position at Notre Dame, safeties coach Colin Hitschler moved laterally to Alabama and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. was moved to an off-field role — though that appears to have been performance-related.
Related: Power ranking all 18 Big Ten football programs after the 2023 season
Brown and Hitschler are significant losses, especially on the recruiting trail. Not to raise any alarm bells. It’s just surprising to see two of the more important assistants move laterally to other jobs.
The real story here is who was hired to replace them. At safeties coach, it’s former USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch — which fans seem unhappy about.
Here is Luke Fickell’s full 2024 coaching staff as he enters a pivotal year in his tenure at Wisconsin:
Head Coach: Luke Fickell
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Cincinnati (2017-2022)
Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks Coach: Phil Longo
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Ole Miss (2017-2018), North Carolina (2019-2022)
Defensive Coordinator, Inside Linebackers Coach: Mike Tressel
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Michigan State (2015-2020), Cincinnati (2021-2022)
Co-Defensive Coordinator, Safeties Coach: Alex Grinch
Years At Wisconsin: 1st
Prior Experience: Washington State (2015-2017), Ohio State (2018), Oklahoma (2019-2021), USC (2022-2023)
Offensive Line Coach: A.J. Blazek
Years At Wisconsin: 1st
Prior Experience: Vanderbilt (2021-2023)
Wide Receivers Coach: Kenny Guiton
Years At Wisconsin: 1st
Prior Experience: Houston (2017-2018), Louisiana Tech (2019), Colorado State (2020), Arkansas (2021-2023)
Running Backs Coach: Devon Spalding
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Youngstown State (2020-2023)
Tight Ends Coach: Nate Letton
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Cincinnati (2022)
Cornerbacks Coach: Paul Haynes
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Ohio State (2005-2011), Arkansas (2012), Kent State (2013-2017), Michigan State (2018-2019), Minnesota (2020-2022)
Defensive Line Coach: Greg Scruggs
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Cincinnati (2020-2021), New York Jets (2022)
Special Teams Coordinator, Outside Linebackers Coach: Matt Mitchell
Out in the Windy City seeing some of the best!! #ChicagoBlitz #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/w18V6aBxRT
— Matt Mitchell (@Coach_Mitch_) May 5, 2023
Years At Wisconsin: 2nd
Prior Experience: Grand Valley State (2010-2022)