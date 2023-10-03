Wisconsin basketball players react to spectacular new locker room

Wisconsin basketball officially began its 2023-24 season last week with the annual tradition of running up Bascom Hill. The season will tip off at the Kohl Center on November 6 with a matchup against Arkansas State.

It’s a season with high expectations and a lot of promise. The team returns all significant contributors from 2022-23 including point guard Chucky Hepburn, forward Tyler Wahl and center Steven Crowl. Head coach Greg Gard and his staff then went to the portal to add St. Johns guard A.J. Storr, and were already set to welcome in an impressive freshman class.

After a disappointing 20-15 (9-11 Big Ten) finish to the 2022-23 season which resulted in an NIT birth, Gard’s group figures to yet again return to its annual position among the top of the Big Ten.

With the preseason preparation beginning, the program unveiled an impressive new locker room on social media yesterday. Here is a first look, plus the team’s reaction:

Status Update: New Locker Room 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Ly9jJnnsDI — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) October 2, 2023

“Sheeeesh!” “Sheeeeeeeeeeesh!” “Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeesh!” Yea, what the guys said… 👀💯 pic.twitter.com/qLAkrXaMsT — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) October 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire