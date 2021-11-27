LOOK: Wisconsin basketball teases a new jersey

After winning the 2021 Maui Invitational by taking three games in three days, Wisconsin basketball looks like it will be getting some new threads soon.

Going back to a classic Bucky Badger logo, Wisconsin showed off a sneak peek of the new uniform on Twitter earlier this week. Based on the clues, it looks like we may see the full uniform on Monday.

Wisconsin could likely be wearing the new uniform on Dec. 4 when they take on Marquette at home. Make sure to keep an eye out this week as Wisconsin basketball’s Twitter account unveils more details on the new alternate jersey.