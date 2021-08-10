LOOK: Wisconsin basketball releases their non-conference schedule
The Kohl Center is just a few months away from returning to its usual self with a capacity crowd of Badger fans.
Throughout the past few weeks, Wisconsin basketball had released a few matchups on their non-conference schedule but posted it in full this morning. The Badgers open with four consecutive home games, beginning with an exhibition against UW-Whitewater on October 29.
Wisconsin begins the regular season November 9 hosting St. Francis Brooklyn at the Kohl Center. The highlight of the non-conference will be a trip to Maui for the 2021 Maui Invitational where the Badgers open play against Texas A&M on Nov. 22.
Here is a look at the complete schedule:
See you at the Kohl on Oct. 29! 🙌
Schedule » https://t.co/p7hAJejbcF pic.twitter.com/lpLWKljZEi
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) August 10, 2021