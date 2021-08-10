LOOK: Wisconsin basketball releases their non-conference schedule

The Kohl Center is just a few months away from returning to its usual self with a capacity crowd of Badger fans.

Throughout the past few weeks, Wisconsin basketball had released a few matchups on their non-conference schedule but posted it in full this morning. The Badgers open with four consecutive home games, beginning with an exhibition against UW-Whitewater on October 29.

Wisconsin begins the regular season November 9 hosting St. Francis Brooklyn at the Kohl Center. The highlight of the non-conference will be a trip to Maui for the 2021 Maui Invitational where the Badgers open play against Texas A&M on Nov. 22.

Here is a look at the complete schedule: