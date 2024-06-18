LOOK: Wisconsin basketball releases jersey numbers for 2024-25 season

The Wisconsin men’s basketball program officially released each player’s jersey number ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Wisconsin welcomes six new faces to campus this fall after an offseason featuring a monumental shift in personnel.

Greg Gard and company added three top transfers: Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter, Missouri guard John Tonje and Northern Illinois forward Xavier Amos.

The three will fill the voids left by star forward AJ Storr, fan-favorite point guard Chucky Hepburn and shooter Connor Essegian after the trio transferred to Kansas, Louisville and Nebraska, respectively.

Hunter, good for 16.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 42% shooting and 31% from 3 as a sophomore in 2022-23, will wear No. 3 next season — Essegian’s former number with UW.

Amos, a stretch-forward who accounted for 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks on 57% shooting and 38% from 3 in 2023-24 will wear No. 13 for Wisconsin this winter.

The Badgers’ final transfer, John Tonje, a reserve guard for Missouri in 2023-24 with 14.6-point, 4.7-rebounds and 1.3-assist averages at Colorado State under his belt in 2022-23, will wear No. 9.

Freshman Daniel Freitag, the No. 103 in class of 2024, No. 11 point guard, No. 3 from state of Minnesota will sport No. 5, the same number Tyler Wahl wore for five seasons.

Fellow newcomer Jack Robison, 247Sports’ No. 145 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 34 SF in the country and the No. 3 player in Minnesota, will suit up as No. 2. Superstar forward AJ Storr wore the jersey number last season for Wisconsin.

Serbian signee Andrija Vukovic will wear No. 19 this fall as well. His addition was Gard’s latest ahead of UW’s home opener in November.

