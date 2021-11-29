LOOK: Wisconsin basketball releases a new alternate jersey

After an impressive run to a 2021 Maui Invitational (Las Vegas) championship, Wisconsin basketball has released some new threads.

They’re titled “By the Players” Edition uniforms, designed by members of the team including Johnny and Jordan Davis, Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman II and Tyler Wahl.

Related: Wisconsin basketball included in latest ESPN Bracketology

The uniforms come after a 5-1 start to the season that includes impressive wins over No. 12 Houston, Texas A&M and St. Mary’s.

The team now looks forward to a Big Ten–ACC Challenge road showdown with Georgia Tech this Wednesday.

Here are the team’s new “By the Players” alternate uniforms:

"By the Players" Edition Unis 💯 Introducing this season's alternate uniforms, designed by Johnny and Jordan Davis, Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman II and Tyler Wahl 🆕 https://t.co/wOjBLfIwHl pic.twitter.com/moFIxrRqox — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 29, 2021

Introducing our new alternate unis 👀 How we feel about these, Badger fans? pic.twitter.com/9ND72p5tjA — Jonathan Davis (@JonathanCDavis1) November 29, 2021

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

List