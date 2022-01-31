LOOK: Wisconsin basketball launches a National POY campaign for Johnny Davis

On Monday afternoon, Badgers officials kicked off the week by promoting Johnny Davis for National Player of the Year. The La Crosse (Wisc.) native has been arguably the biggest breakout performer in all of college basketball this season.

We’ve heard the chatter about Davis being the front-runner for the award for a good portion of the season, and for good reason.

The resume essentially speaks for itself at this point: Davis has been named a Midseason All-American, Wooden Award Midseason Top 25, Maui Invitational MVP, 2x Big Ten Player of the Week, and National Player of the Week.

The sophomore guard currently leads the Badgers in scoring with 21.4 points per game (8th in NCAA), rebounds per game (7.9), assists (2.5), steals (1.3), and free throws made (86).

Also take into consideration this teams current standing (Ranked 11th, tied for 1st in the Big Ten) relative to expectation entering the season. It almost assuredly doesn’t happen without the star power Davis has provided this young Badgers team.

Anyone who calls Davis the best player in college basketball certainly won’t hear an argument from me.

