LOOK: Wisconsin basketball gets a new locker room

Ahead of a much anticipated season, both Wisconsin men’s and women’s basketball got to see their newly revamped locker rooms.

Wisconsin spent the offseason redoing the locker room for both programs, and the results were outstanding.

For the men, the Badgers begin their season on November 1 with an exhibition against UW-Stevens Point before the regular season begins with Arkansas State on November 6 at the Kohl Center.

The women’s squad begins with an exhibition against UW-Whitewater on October 29 before the season-opener against Milwaukee on November 7 at the Kohl Center.

Here is a look at both of the new locker rooms:

Status Update: New Locker Room 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Ly9jJnnsDI — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) October 2, 2023

That new locker room 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐩🔥 pic.twitter.com/Et0f3KqIqw — Wisconsin Women’s Basketball (@BadgerWBB) October 2, 2023

