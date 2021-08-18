A look at Wisconsin basketball’s entire non-conference schedule

Last week, Wisconsin basketball released their non-conference schedule in advance of the 2021-22 season. Fans are expected to be back in full at the Kohl Center come October 29 when the Badgers get things started.

A trip across the country, a longstanding rivalry with Marquette, and a Big Ten/ACC challenge matchup are all part of a set of more than ten games on Wisconsin’s calendar.

With an incredible amount of turnover coming from last year to this year, the Badgers will have four early home games to settle in to new roles. Then, it’s on the road to the 2021 Maui Invitational as the schedule ramps up in difficulty. Here is a look at the complete non-conference schedule:

October 29 vs. UW-Whitewater (Exhibition)

November 9 vs. St. Francis College Brooklyn

November 12 vs. UW-Green Bay

November 15 vs. Providence (Gavitt Tipoff Games)

November 22 vs. Texas A&M at the 2021 Maui Invitational

November 23 vs. Butler/Houston at the 2021 Maui Invitational

November 24 vs. Oregon/Chaminade/St. Mary's/Notre Dame at the 2021 Maui Invitational

December 1 at Georgia Tech

December 4 vs. Marquette

December 15 vs. Nicholls State

December 23 vs. Morgan State

December 29 vs. Illinois State

