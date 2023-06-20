LOOK: Wisconsin basketball back for summer workouts

The 2022-23 college basketball season was one to forget for the Wisconsin Badgers. Coming off a conference title in 2021-22, the oft-injured group went 20-15 overall, 9-11 in-conference and missed the NCAA Tournament.

It’s safe to say missing the NCAA Tournament is not the standard at Wisconsin.

However, despite the loud cries online for a coaching change and other drastic measures, 2023-24 is looking extremely promising for the program. Head Coach Greg Gard was able to land former four-star guard A.J. Storr in the transfer portal, retain top players Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl, welcomes in a talented 2023 class led by center Gus Yalden and now gets to put that all together with a more experienced Connor Essegian and more.

If things were truly bleak inside that building, Gard would not have landed top 2024 point guard Daniel Freitag. 2022-23 should feel like an anomaly after this year and after the direction of the program becomes more clear.

The 2023-24 Wisconsin team filled with old faces and new is back on-campus for summer conditioning and workouts. The team’s Twitter account posted a first look earlier today:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire