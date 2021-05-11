New-look Wilde Lake softball powers past Centennial in season opener | Howard County sports roundup

May 11—If there were any lingering doubts about the transformation of the Wilde Lake softball program, it took just one inning Tuesday against visiting Centennial for the Wildecats to emphatically put them to rest.

Setting the Eagles down in order in the top of the first and then scoring eight times in the bottom of the frame, including a three-run home run by junior pitcher Veronica Goode, Wilde Lake set the stage for an 18-0 victory over Centennial on opening day.

It's the first time in coach Tee Dronenburg's 11 years leading the program that the team has defeated the Eagles.

"On the fun meter, this was like a 2,000 today. To have a group that has waited this long to step on a field together again and show how much we have improved...this was just unbelievable," Dronenburg said. "We just kept saying 'Do our thing,' because we knew we were ready. And what a statement it was to come out and put a zero on the board and then have Veronica to hit that home run.

"Once those two things happened, we never looked back."

Goode ended up striking out eight batters and allowing just one hit in five shutout innings in the circle, while adding a 3-for-4 day with three runs and three RBIs at the plate. She too said the fast start did wonders for setting the tone.

"Starting strong in the field helped, but to then see everyone getting on base and scoring those runs really allowed us to take a deep breath," Goode said. "The pressure was off after that and we could just play our game."

In 2019, Wilde Lake went 2-14 in county play and lost its two meetings against Centennial by a combined score of 24-6 (16-6 and 8-0).

With the addition of a talented sophomore class to go with some greatly improved upperclassmen, however, Dronenburg was confident that this was going to be a completely Wilde Lake team than those of year's past. And, in pretty much all phases of the game, the Wildecats proved her right against the Eagles.

Every player in the starting lineup reached base at least once, six players had multiple hits and Wilde Lake (1-0) scored two or more runs in each of its four times up at the plate.

No one had a bigger offensive breakout than senior Erin Conover, who was playing in her first varsity game and proceeded to go 4-for-4 with three doubles and six RBIs.

"I felt that this was coming because I have been working on my hitting a lot, but it was definitely a surprise to see it all come at once," Conover said. "It was exciting to help the team, and I think the big thing for me has been focusing on waiting for the balls that I can hit. Being able to identify the pitches and the ones that I can generate power on is what allowed me to be able to hit it over the outfielder's heads today."

In the loss, Centennial (0-1) showed a patient approach offensively and did generate at least one baserunner in every frame after the first inning. Kiran Vepa had the team's lone hit on a looping single to right field in the second inning.

Wilde Lake simply shut down every rally opportunity with either a strikeout by Goode or a big defensive play behind her. And, offensively, the Wildecats put the ball in play with authority.

"We are a young team this year and you could tell early on. We had some jitters coming out of the gate," Centennial coach Ed Fowler said. "But take absolutely nothing away from Wilde Lake. They are a big, explosive team over there and they have a heck of a pitcher. So this was a tough one, but we learned a lot and we will get back at it tomorrow."

Other standouts offensively for Wilde Lake included Heather McQueeney (2-for-3, double, walk, two RBIs and two runs), Allison McQueeney (2-for-3, double, walk, two runs and two stolen bases), Nokomis Styers (2-for-3, walk and two runs) and Lauren Jascewsky (2-for-2, walk and three runs).

In the fourth inning, after some tough luck on hard-hit balls in her first few at bats, Wildecats sophomore Justyce Richard joined the hit parade by launching a two-run home run to the opposite field to put an exclamation point on the victory.

"To win on opening day against a team that has traditionally had our number, it's the confidence boost that we have been hoping and waiting for," Dronenburg said.

Goode added that it's important that the team relishes the win, but at the same time refocuses right away for Tuesday's road matchup against another traditional powerhouse program in Glenelg.

"It's great to enjoy it because it hasn't happened in awhile, but we also need to stay within ourselves and realize that the best is yet to come," she said. "This is still just the first game and there are things we need to do to get better ... this is the first of many wins hopefully."

Wilde Lake 18, Centennial 0

123 45 R-H-E

C — 000 00 — 0-1-6

WL — 842 4x — 18-17-0

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Reservoir 19, Hammond 0

The Gators (1-0) exploded for 16 runs in the first two innings en route to a mercy-rule victory over the Golden Bears (0-1). At the plate, Reservoir was led by Alyssa Kelly (home run and four RBIs) and Kayla Ecker (two doubles and three RBIs). In the circle, Kylee Gunkel and Maggie Frisvold combined for the shutout, allowing only two hits while striking out 12.

Ha — 000 00 — 0 2 4

Re — 10,6,1 2x — 19 14 1

Howard 21, Oakland Mills 0

Three pitchers — Sam Hobert, Katie Green and Maddie Coleman — combined on a no-hitter and 12 strikeouts for the Lions (1-0) in the team's season opener against the Scorpions (0-1).

Offensively, Coleman (double, triple, 8 RBI) and Kaylee Delosantos each had three hits. Erin Gorschboth added three RBI, Hobert had a double and Jordan Howel added a triple.

.. 123 45 R-H-E

Ho (10)05 60 21-15-0

OM 000 00 0-0-3

Mt. Hebron 13, Long Reach 0

Emma Behel threw a shutout in the Vikings' mercy-rule victory over the Lightning. Behel allowed only three hits and struck out seven in the triumph. She also went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs. Mt. Hebron (1-0) secured its first victory of the season thanks to seven runs in the first inning. The runs were driven home by doubles from Behel and Jessica Ivelijic and a triple by Erin Behel. In total, the Vikings tallied 12 hits, with the Behel sisters and Sarah Ginty all recording multi-hit games. For Long Reach (0-1), Taylor Slonac went 2 for 3 at the plate, while starting pitcher Amelia Bross struck out three in the circle.

Box score:

LR — 000 00 — 0 3 3

MH — 704 2x — 13 12 0

W: MH — Emma Behel; L: LR — A. Bross.

2B: MH — Emma Behel 2, S. Ginty, J. Ivelijic, E. Kim.

3B: MH — Erin Behel 2.

SB: MH — O. Bashura 4; LR — T. Slonac

Marriotts Ridge 28, Atholton 4

The Mustangs exploded for 18 runs in the second inning en route to a season-opening win over the Raiders. Marriotts Ridge freshman Brynne Mellady burst onto the Howard County softball scene with an excellent offensive day against Atholton (0-1). Mellady went 4-for-5 with a home run, five runs, four RBIs, a double and a stolen base for Marriotts Ridge (1-0). Also leading the Mustangs offense was Ashley Theimer, who smacked three doubles and tallied seven RBI. Jasmine Smith earned the win in the circle, throwing two hitless innings in relief and striking up four. For Atholton, Kyra Holtje went 2-for-3 with a double, Morgan Ryan also went 2-for-3 at the plate and Marisa Patel and Sheila Smitson both had RBI singles.

Box score:

MR — 5,18,2 30 — 28 25 3

A — 013 00 — 4 6 5

W: MR — J. Smith; L: A — K. Holtje.

2B: MR — A. Theimer 3, B. Farrell, B. Mellady; A — K. Holtje.

3B: MR — S. Fan 2, L. Tolle, C. Leah.

HR: MR — B. Mellady.

SB: MR — C. Leah 3, M. Parson 2, A. Theimer 2, B. Mellady, S. Fan, A. Gerber; A — K. Saylor.

Glenelg 6, River Hill 2

The Gladiators (1-0) scored two runs in each of the final three innings to earn the road win over the Hawks (0-1). Megan Ortwein earned the win at pitcher by going seven innings, striking out two, allowing four hits and two runs.

Lily Oaks led the Glenelg offense with three hits, including a double, to go with 2 RBI and a run scored. Serafina Tinio (triple, RBI, run) and Sage Huber (RBI, run, stolen base) had two hits apiece.

Ella Wood struck out seven in seven innings for River Hill, while Sara Emig had a double for the Hawks' lone extra-base hit.

.. 123 456 7 R-H-E

G 000 022 2 6-10-4

RH 000 002 0 2-4-2

BASEBALL

Reservoir 5, Hammond 2

The Gators (1-0) scored three runs in the third and two in the sixth to win their first game of the season. Ryan Knisley, Justin Gutierrez and Quinn Dean combined to allow two runs in seven innings. Nate Del Tufo and Dean both hit doubles to lead the Gators offense. For Hammond (0-2), Chase Johnson led the offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases, while losing pitcher Aidan Harris delivered a strong performance on the mound.

Box score:

Ha — 001 010 0 — 2 6

Re — 003 002 x — 5 4

W: Re — Justin Gutierrez; L: Ha — Aidan Harris; SV: Re — Quinn Dean.

2B: Re — Del Tufo, Dean; Ha — Jacob Willis, Chase Johnson, Nick Wilk.

Howard 9, Oakland Mills 0

The Lions (1-0) won their season opener behind the arms of four different pitchers and nine runs in the last three innings. Matt. O'Connor tossed three innings, Van Switzer threw two and Cooper Haberern and Ryan Anderson both hurled one inning. Neither team scored in the first four innings, but the Lions scored four in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh. Six different Lions recorded hits in the win. The bright spot for Oakland Mills (0-2) was pitcher Cameron Canter, who threw four scoreless innings before the error-filled fifth plagued the Scorpions. Canter struck out three in the loss.

Box score:

Ho — 000 043 2 — 9 6 1

OM — 000 000 0 — 0 3 8

SB: Ho — C. Haberern, R. Anderson, J. Keller, D. Sherman, N. Black.

Mt. Hebron 5, Long Reach 1

Cole Harrsen pitched six strong innings to earn the win in the Vikings' season opener. Harrsen allowed only three hits and struck out four. Sam Cohen tallied two hits and two RBIs, while Brandon Arnold had two hits and scored twice. Mike Brogno pitched the seventh for Hebron (1-0) and struck out the side. Despite the loss, Long Reach (1-1) was the first team to score with a run in the top of the first inning.

Box score:

LR — 100 000 0 — 1 3 1

MH — 041 000 x — 5 5 0

W: MH — Cole Harrsen.

Atholton 12, Marriotts Ridge 5

The Raiders scored nine runs in the first two innings en route to their first win of the season over the Mustangs (0-1). Atholton (1-1) was led by sophomore Diego Carrion (home run, triple and five RBIs), Devin Hollingsworth (two RBIs) and Liam Snow (three strikeouts in three innings pitched). Blake Krupinsky and Zach Rotter both homered for the Mustangs.

Box score:

MR — 000 041 0 — 5 8 6

A — 630 300 x — 12 7 1

W: A — Snow; L: MR — J. Peguese.

2B: A — Varda, D'Angeli; MR — J. Bahouth, B. Fenlon.

3B: A — Carrion; MR — J. Peguese.

HR: A — Carrion; MR — Z. Rotter, B. Krupinsky.

SB: A — Decelles, Drucker.

Glenelg 3, River Hill 2

Gladiators pitcher Andrew Johnson had one of the most impressive single-game pitching performances in Howard County history. The senior southpaw struck out 18 batters in six innings to earn the win over River Hill (1-1). That means every single out Johnson recorded as a punchout. The University of Maryland commit also walked three and allowed one hit and two earned runs. At the plate, Johnson hit a two-run homer to lead the Gladiators' offense. Alfonse Dello Russo also had an RBI single and a stolen base for Glenelg (2-0).

Centennial 8, Wilde Lake 7

The Eagles (2-0) won in exciting fashion over the Wildecats (1-1). After Centennial took a 2-0 lead after three innings, the Wildecats came back to take the 3-2 advantage. Centennial responded with five runs in the six inning and one more in the seventh to lead 8-4 going into the last frame. Wilde Lake scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn't push one more run across to send it to extras.

Box score:

C — 011 005 1 — 8 10 2

WL — 000 031 3 — 7 10 1

Boys' Latin 10, Glenelg Country 1

The Dragons lost their final regular season game before the MIAA B Conference playoffs, which begin Thursday. Glenelg Country (7-3 MIAA B, 8-3) will be the No. 3 seed, while Boys' Latin will be the No. 1 seed. The Dragons' only run Monday was scored by an RBI single from Marcus Arterburn.

Box score:

GC — 001 000 0 — 1 4 2

BL — 052 102 x — 10 11 1

Centennial 5, Atholton 4 (May 8)

Cadeyrn Ahearn's game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh pushed the Eagles past the Raiders on Saturday. Jack Pistner recorded three hits for Centennial, while Atholton's Scotty Vaszil had one of the game's few extra-base hits with a three-run triple in the fifth inning that gave the Raiders the lead. Conarie Steinbach earned the win in relief.

Box score:

A — 000 040 0 — 4 2 0

C — 000 012 2 — 5 6 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Glenelg 25, Mt. Hebron 3

The Gladiators (2-0) got goals from 13 different players, including a game-high six from Emma Kennedy, on the way to the win over the Vikings (0-2). Jocelyn Torres made five saves and Emily Altshuler made two at goalie for Glenelg. The trio of Maura Murphy, Isa Torres and Sophia Cipolla also had big games while helping the Gladiators dominate the draw.

Goals: G — Emma Kennedy 6, Lauren LaPointe 3, Molly Metz 2, Isa Torres 2, Maura Murphy 2, Caitlyn Baehr 2, Chloe Birkhead 2, Reese Allnut 1, Kamryn Henson 1, Molly Sloan 1, AJ Eyre 1, Sarah Johnson 1, Julianna Ott 1; MH — Ashley Unkenholz 2, Peyton Sims 1.

Assists: G — Allnut 3, LaPointe 2, Metz 2, Torres 1, Murphy 1, Henson 1.

Saves: G — Jocelyn Torres 5, Emily Altshuler 2; MH — Skyla Lloyd 6, Natalie Connell 4.

Centennial 17, River Hill 11

Abby Cudzilo scored seven goals and Louisa Lagera scored four times in the Eagles' high-scoring win. Centennial improved to 1-1 with the triumph. For River Hill (0-2), Claire Slade, Maddie Vasilios and Molly Maloney and registered hat tricks in the loss.

Box score:

Goals: C — Cudzilo 7, Lagera 4, Pilcher 2, Bush, Roybal, Ouellette, LasCasas; RH — Slade 3, Vasilios 3, Maloney 3, Miller, Sharp.

Assists: C — Lagera 2, Cudzilo, LasCasas; RH — Maloney, Ferrer.

Saves: C — Welsh 11; RH — Thompson 13.

Halftime: 7-3 C.

Marriotts Ridge 12, Howard 4

The Mustangs (2-0) stayed undefeated with the road win over the Lions (1-1). Maggie Merrill scored four goals and had two assists, Hayley Lettinga added three goals, and Lauren Fisher finished with two goals and three assists.

Goals: MR — M. Merrill 4, H. Lettinga 3, L. Fisher 2, Huelskamp 1, M. Clevenger 1; Ho — L. Hume 1, E. Somers 1, M. Anthony 1, A. Gorny 1.

Assists: MR — L. Fisher 3, M. Merrill 2, S. Bender 1, M. Clevenger 1; Ho — E. Wiechert 1, S. Brothers 1, M. Shakespere 1.

Saves: MR — G. Hejeebu 5; Ho — R. Murphy 8.

Atholton 14, Wilde Lake 3

Kendall Dean's six goals led the Raiders to their first win of the young season. Dean was joined by Hannah McGrath and Molly Flynn, who both registered hat tricks for Atholton (1-0). Wilde Lake (1-1) was paced by Cassie Montgomery's two goals and goalies Eric Sweitzer's 15 saves.

Box score:

Goals: A — Kendall Dean 6, Hannah McGrath 3, Molly Flynn 3, Taylor McManus 2; WL — Cassie Montgomery 2, Josie Pittman.

Assists: A — Molly Flynn 2, Aryanna Kelley 2, Madison McCabe, Kendall Dean; WL — Lia Carlessi, Jenna Eylanbekov.

Saves: A — Kyleigh Eaton 7, Autumn Wenstrom 4; WL — Eric Sweitzer 15.

Halftime: 8-0, A.

Reservoir 17, Long Reach 7

Alex Ripkin and Kat Thayer combined for 11 goals in the Gators' blowout win against the Lightning (0-2). Reservoir improved to 2-0 with the triumph.

Goals: Re — Ripkin 6, Thayer 5, Rowell 2, Hill, Leak, Malwitz, Sung; LR — Benefield 2, Ditter 2, Pompei, Babik, Burfiend.

Assists: Re — Thayer 2, Ripkin.

Saves: Re — N/A; LR — Wehr 5.

Oakland Mills 12, Hammond 2

The Scorpions (1-1) earned their first win of the season over the Golden Bears (0-1) behind high-scoring performances from Kylie Tracey (five goals) and Sara Novak (four goals).

Box score:

Goals: OM — Kylie Tracy 5, Sara Novak 4, Kaity Browne 2, Yasmine Megdiche; Ha — N/A.

Assists: OM — Tracy; Ha — N/A.

Saves: OM — Katie Oliver 8; Ha — N/A.

BOYS LACROSSE

Glenelg 10, Mt. Hebron 9

The Gladiators (2-0) came back to edge the Vikings (0-2) after trailing by three goals, 6-3, at the half behind four goals from Evan Whatley. Cameron Stockeberg led the way for Mt. Hebron in the loss with four goals of his own.

Box score:

Goals: G — Evan Whatley 4, Colin Buch 2, Kevin Doughty, Rocco Buscher, Alex Dalton; MH — Cameron Stockenberg 4, Brendan Demek 2, Gavin Fleck 2, Gianni Karam.

Assists: G — Kevin Doughty 2, Wyattt Haney 2; MH — Nick Machiran 2, Brendan Demek 2, Cameron Stockenberg, Gavin Fleck, Rich Tangires.

Saves: G — Stephen DeSantis 7, Charlie Wendel 6; MH — Everett Armstead 5, Alan Covert 7.

Halftime: 6-3, MH.

Centennial 13, River Hill 6

The Eagles bounced back from their loss to Glenelg last Friday with a convincing win over the Hawks (0-2). Josh Flick once again showered his offensive prowess with six goals, while Jake Ritter scored four times and had three assists.

Goals: C — Josh Flick 6, Jake Ritter 4, Andrew Hockersmith 2, Brendan Hlibok; RH — N/A.

Assists: C — Ritter 3, Sam Bussink 3, Hockersmith, Hlibok.

Halftime: 5-4, C.

Marriotts Ridge 14, Howard 4

Senior Charlie Reynolds scored five goals and tallied two assists in the Mustangs' second straight win to open the young season. John Miller chipped in with four goals and two assists, while Jake Levey had a hat trick to go along with three helpers. Tyler Gladstone and Thomas Coakley combined for nine saves in goal in the stout defensive performance.

Box score:

Goals: MR — Reynolds 5, Miller 4, Levey 3, Gloyd, Groman; Ho — Zehring, Smith, Stephanos, Banghart.

Assists: MR — Levey 3, Kennedy 2, Miller 2, Burd; Ho — Larsen.

Saves: MR — Gladstone 5, Coakley 4; Ho — Boone 10.

Halftime: 6-1, MR.

Atholton 7, Wilde Lake 5

After losing on Opening Night last Friday, the Raiders earned their first win of the season with the narrow win. Spencer Krasnick registered a hat trick for Atholton (1-0), while four other Raiders — Toby Aquino, Daniel Cade, Zach Duncan and Drew Kassman — chipped in with one goal apiece. Despite the loss, Wilde Lake (1-1) was winning 3-2 at halftime and received a hat trick from Rowley Jackson.

Box score:

Goals: A — Spencer Krasnick 3, Toby Aquino, Daniel Cade, Zach Duncan, Drew Kassman; WL — Rowley Jackson 3, Eric Knoerschild, Henry Hilger.

Assists: A — Duncan, Krasnick, Mason Meyerpeter; WL — Quinn Sutker, Knoerschild, Jackson.

Saves: A — N/A; WL — Lewis Collora 12.

Halftime: 3-2, WL.

Reservoir 19, Long Reach 2

The blowout win is the Gators' second to open the young season. A few days after beating Oakland Mills 21-5, Reservoir (2-0) did it again Monday against Long Reach (1-1), scoring 16 goals in the first half. Joey Schinner, Steven Musser and Sean Maruschak combined for 11 goals in the win. Maruschak added five assists, while Musser registered three helpers as well.

Box score:

Goals: Re — Joey Schinner 4, Steven Musser 4, Sean Maruschak 3, Jakota Parker 2, Graham Leary, Hezekiah Jones, Harrison Davlin, Aidan Pazulski, Mitch Baer, Nick Hoover; LR — N/A.

Assists: Re — Maruschak 5, Musser 3, Schinner, Leary

Saves: Re — Nick Hoover 7, Jason Ellinger 2.

Halftime: 16-0, Re.

Oakland Mills 14, Hammond 3

The Scorpions improved to 1-1 with the win, while Hammond fell to 0-1. Tyler May (five goals), Joe Thompson (four) and Matt Hammond (three) combined to score 12 of Oakland Mills' 14 goals.

Box score:

Goals: OM — Tyler May 5, Joe Thompson 4, Matt Hammond 3, Blake Nguyen 2; Ha — Sebastian Reed, Oden Kickhofel, Cooper D'Domenicus.

Assists: OM — May 3, Nguyen 2, Hammond, Mason Cowell.

Saves: OM — Michael Clancy 4; Ha — Jaden Afedi 6.

Halftime: 8-0, OM.

BOYS TENNIS

Marriotts Ridge 5, Atholton 0

No. 1 singles: Sai Charan Chodavarapu, MR def. Daniel Etcheberrigaray, A (8-2)

No. 2 singles: Rafa Feldman, MR def. Jason Cilly, A (8-4)

No. 1 doubles: Revanth Bairi and Pedro Arantes Gabriel, MR def. Steven Tzeng and David Szymprnck, A (8-1)

No. 2 doubles: Shreyas Rath and Alex Wang, MR def. Nico Taber and Anthony Zhon, A (8-2)

No. 3 doubles: Ethan Bernstein and Arnav Srivastava, MR def. Gabe Schauf and Nithish Sivakumaran, A (8-0)

Reservoir 5, Hammond 0

No. 1 singles: Joshua Cai, Re def. Austin Uwimana, Ha (8-0)

No. 2 singles: Trivikram Battapalli, Re def. Colin Ward, Ha (8-5)

No. 1 doubles: Edwin Brown and Yari Armond, Re def. Tyler Prudhomme and Hussain Masood, Ha (8-0)

No. 2 doubles: Jared Cariño and Haider Hussain, Re def. Brandon Nguyen and Huy Tran, Ha (8-0)

No. 3 doubles: Sean Kim and Jason Kang, Re def. Sohan Modi and Gabriel Porter, Ha (8-1)

Howard 5, Oakland Mills 0

No. 1 singles: Andrew Au, Ho def. Luke Carlson, OM (8-2)

No. 2 singles: Niko Bifsas, Ho def. Naod Asres, OM (8-1)

No. 1 doubles: Alex Brousseau and Charlie Veihmeyer, Ho def. Jaeden Henry and Joel Pazin, OM (8-2)

No. 2 doubles: Tyson Nguyen and Savvas Bifsas, Ho def. Brayden Awukum and Matthew Prempeh, OM (8-2)

No. 3 doubles: Amrit Magesh and Jeff Harvey, Ho def. Ethan Neylan and Mason Williams, OM (8-0)

River Hill 5, Glenelg 0

No. 1 singles: Alex Artazov, RH def. Lukas Zukalskis, G (8-1)

No. 2 singles: Aaron Zhao, RH def. Daniel Danko, G (8-2)

No. 1 doubles: Ibrahim Khan and Zach Lee, RH def. Caleb Taylor and John Mastermann, G (8-1)

No. 2 doubles: Jai Khanna and Aaron Liebskind, RH def. Mitchell Steinberg and Jack FitzGibbons, G (8-1)

No. 3 doubles: Vraj Patel and Ansh Sawhney, RH def. Will Sloan and Kaushal Jatti, G (8-2)

Centennial 5, Wilde Lake 0

No. 1 singles: Vijay Jagarapu, C def. Hughes Charles, WL (8-0)

No. 2 singles: Keshav Ganapathy, C def. Maddox Ciesluk, WL (8-0)

No. 1 doubles: Danny Ho and Ryan Huang, C def. Munkhbileg Batmunkh and Dan Asgedom, WL (8-1)

No. 2 doubles: Tyler H. Lin and Julian Whang, C def. Desmond Adeyemi and Noah Begley, WL (8-0)

No. 3 doubles: Tyler W. Lin and Hari Meka, C def. Darius Lewis and Sovanmonireach Ek, WL (8-0)

GIRLS TENNIS

Marriotts Ridge 4, Atholton 1

No. 1 singles: Jessica Zhon, A def. Anna Ottman, MR (8-2)

No. 2 singles: Gabby Tseytlin, MR def. Niki Patel, A (8-3)

No. 1 doubles: Charita Sandoza and Hashini Amarasinghe, MR def. Talia Brown and Rissah Remy, A (8-0)

No. 2 doubles: Srinidhi Arumugam and Amrutha Alibilli, MR def. Lexi Nguyen and Jennifer Chiang, A (8-0)

No. 3 doubles: Vinita Badugu and Varsha Devireddy, MR def. Alisa Hira and Michelle Kim, A (8-2)

Reservoir 4, Hammond 1

No. 1 singles: Grace Tao, Re def. Janel McCray, Ha (8-3)

No. 2 singles: Ronia Agyeman, Ha def. Karen Yhim, Re (8-6)

No. 1 doubles: Kayla Ou and Gia Santos, Re def. Megan Martin and Mayuri Chakkara, Ha (8-1)

No. 2 doubles: Nicole Cariño and Alanna Ro, Re def. Cingh Cing and Man Huai, Ha (8-0)

No. 3 doubles: Kaityln Ro and Philana Hin, Re def. Olivia Ametewee and Emma Ukoh, Ha (8-1)

Howard 5, Oakland Mills 0

No. 1 singles: Corrine Chau, Ho def. Gabriella Kerechanin, OM (8-2)

No. 2 singles: Presley Caroland, Ho def. Anelise Cosmos, OM (8-0)

No. 1 doubles: Marina Kim and Viola Yu, Ho def. Samantha Mosley and Erinn Kaiser, OM (8-4)

No. 2 doubles: Shannon Clifford and Amelia Krieg, Ho def. Margaret Kato and Estella Brummell, OM (8-1)

No. 3 doubles: Medha Hegde and Varsha Kantheli, Ho (win by default)

River Hill 4, Glenelg 1

No. 1 singles: Ava Stamatakis, G def. Adelaide Houston, RH (9-7)

No. 2 singles: Priyanka Ramulu, RH def. Rukmini Gaddam, G (8-0)

No. 1 doubles: Riya Patel and Siri Jale, RH def. Ally Abruscato and Kousalya Gaddam, G (8-0)

No. 2 doubles: Rebecca Ni and Ella Jiao, RH def. Arianna Modeli and Kate Kim, G (8-1)

No. 3 doubles: Maria Malik and Elinor Tu, RH def. Kristen Ruehl and Ashley Kim, G (8-2)

Centennial 5, Wilde Lake 0

No. 1 singles: Rose Huang, C def. Johanna Shin, WL (8-0)

No. 2 singles: Michelle Fradlin, C def. Kristina Staussi, WL (8-1)

No. 1 doubles: Shreya Vallimanalan and Audrey Oaksmith, C def. Kathryn Kulesza and Sajana Vigna-McLaughlin, WL (8-4)

No. 2 doubles: Sarika Kapadia and Joanna Blackman, C def. Sage Rivarde and Sara Haghighat, WL (8-0)

No. 3 doubles: Sarah Blackman and Rachel Zhao, C def. Madison Hays and Logan Bitner-Parish, WL (8-0)

Don't see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.