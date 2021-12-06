Here’s a look at the wild wind gusts ahead of Patriots vs. Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills won’t just be playing against each other on Monday night. They’ll have another factor at play: the wind.

It appears the wind gusts will be wild for the teams’ matchup as they kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. According to Weather.com, the wind was blowing at about 27 miles per hour at time of publication of this article (5 p.m.). The winds are expected to fall to about 24 miles per hour at kickoff, where they should remain through the game. It’s also likely we’ll see some snow at some point during the game.

That should make life difficult for both offensive and special teams units. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones isn’t known for having the most powerful arm. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, however, is known for exactly that.

Orchard Park, NY in December — where the goal posts dance.

💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/WKgvOnICdb — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 6, 2021

Kicker Nick Folk is also somewhat weak-legged, particularly this season when he has dealt with a pair of injuries, most recently a left knee issue.



