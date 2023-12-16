Look who's already practicing with Notre Dame football: Celebrated QB recruit CJ Carr

SOUTH BEND — The early reviews on CJ Carr, Notre Dame football’s quarterback of the future, are starting to trickle in.

“Today, he was slinging the ball around,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said after Saturday’s practice. “He’s going to be a great player.”

Thanks to a new NCAA policy that allows early enrollees to participate in bowl practices even before the early signing period opens on Dec. 20, Carr is getting a chance to flatten his learning curve when it comes to coordinator Gerad Parker’s playbook and so many other aspects of assimilation.

The four-star recruit from Saline, Michigan, has been committed to Notre Dame for 18 months. Spring classes don’t start until Jan. 16, but Carr (6-foot-2 1/2, 195 pounds) is already a month ahead of schedule when it comes to hands-on football drills with his new coaches and teammates.

WATCH: #NDFootball coach Marcus Freeman on Day 1 at practice for early enrollee QB CJ Carr @SalineFootball #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/6KvxoJndOQ — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) December 16, 2023

“It’s great,” Freeman said of the nation’s fifth-ranked quarterback (247Sports) in this year’s signing class. “I couldn’t imagine being CJ and coming in here by yourself. He was here (Friday) for meetings and walk-throughs, and it was like the first day of school. You’re the new guy.”

Redshirt freshman Steve Angeli is getting the lion’s share of practice repetitions ahead of his first career start in the Dec. 29 Sun Bowl. Freshman Kenny Minchey is the backup with no plans for Minchey to rotate in against 19th-ranked Oregon State.

Freeman made a point of visiting with Carr during and after Saturday’s practice.

CJ is off to his next chapter. So proud of him for following his heart and not listening to the noise. Go be great bud. Love you forever 🧡 pic.twitter.com/pSNLHKlHvZ — Tammi Carr (@tamcarr21) December 15, 2023

“It’s just good to have him here in that comfort (zone),” Freeman said. “As you move into winter and you move into spring ball, he’s not starting Ground Zero. He knows what the expectations are. He’ll know where to go. He’ll be able to help those guys that are coming in January figure it out.”

Carr, the grandson of former Michigan Wolverines coach Lloyd Carr, was named first-team all-state by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. He completed 67.8% of his passes as a senior, passing for 2,754 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Hornets went 9-2.

Carr’s final high school game was a 65-14 playoff loss to Belleville, the defending Division 1 state champion and this year’s runner-up.

Typically a dozen incoming freshmen start their college experiences as midyear enrollees for Notre Dame. That doesn’t count the six incoming transfers due in mid-January, including former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard and veteran wideouts Kris Mitchell (Florida International) and Beaux Collins (Clemson).

“I’m glad he’s here,” Freeman said of Carr, “and I’m excited for the future of CJ Carr.”

