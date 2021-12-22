A look at where Steelers players ranked in high school

National Signing Day will be here before you know it. Where did some of our favorite Pittsburgh Steelers rank coming out of high school? Let’s take a look…

Cam Heyward – 4-star

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Heyward was a 4-star recruit (Rivals) out of Suwanee, Ga., signing with Ohio State in 2007. He remained at defensive tackle and was a first-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2011.

T.J. Watt – 3-star

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Watt is the only player to receive defensive player of the year votes in 2019 and 2020 — a statistic that might have been useful to recruiters in 2012, when he was a 3-star tight end (Rivals) out of Pewaukee, Wis.

Najee Harris – 5-star

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Few Steelers were ever as highly touted of high school prospects as Najee Harris was out of Antioch, Calif. The 5-star recruit (247) ranked No. 2 in the nation and committed to Alabama in 2015. He enrolled early to get on the field for the Crimson Tide. Harris is in the process of breaking rookie rushing records in Pittsburgh.

Robert Spillane – 3-star

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Spillane was a 3-star (Rivals), recruited as an athlete out of Oak Park, Ill., in the class of 2014. He signed with Western Michigan in the spring of 2013, racking up 312 tackles over the course of his collegiate career.

Minkah Fitzpatrick – 5-star

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

For Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 5-star recruit (247) out of Jersey City, N.J., the decision to commit to Alabama over Florida State came down to the desire to be challenged by the best competition. As one of the most talented defensive backs of the Nick Saban era, Fitzpatrick helped the Crimson Tide to two national titles (2015, 2017). He amassed 110 tackles (16.5 for loss), five sacks, nine interceptions and four touchdowns in three seasons.

Devin Bush – 4-star

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

A 4-star recruit (247) out of Hollywood, Fla., Devin Bush was the 11th-ranked inside linebacker in the class of 2016. At 5-foot-11, there were concerns about his size but he made up for it with his physical presence on the field. The 2018 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Bush contributed 91 tackles (18.5 for loss), 10 sacks and 11 defended passes in 32 games at Michigan.

Chase Claypool – 4-star

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Chase Claypool came to Notre Dame from Abbotsford, B.C. as an extremely athletic 4-star recruit (247) but equally as raw talent. Claypool was slow to progress but, finally, in his senior season, he blew up with 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Zach Banner – 5-star

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-8 Zach Banner was a 5-star (Rivals), recruited out of Lakewood, WA, in the class of 2012. He was ranked second in the country at tackle and No. 16 in the nation.

Diontae Johnson – 2-star

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Diontae Johnson had medium interest from 10 schools as a 2-star recruit (Rivals) out of Ruskin, FL. Though many college football analysts predicted he’d choose USF, the school never gave him an offer. Johnson ultimately chose the University of Toledo where he put up 2,235 yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons.

Pat Freiermuth – 4-star

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

A 4-star recruit (247) out of North Andover, MA, Pat Freiermuth was ranked No. 9 in the nation. He signed with Penn State in 2017 where he logged 1,185 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns over three seasons.

