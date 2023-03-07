Take a look at where Florida baseball landed in the top 5 major polls

Week 3 of the college baseball season is in the books as teams around the nation start to settle into their 2023 schedules. So far, it has been mostly the usual suspects in the various top 25 rankings, including the Florida Gators who rank among the top seven in all five major polls — and No. 2 in one of them.

However, the consensus top team is the Gators’ intraconference rivals, the LSU Tigers, who are perched atop all the polls. The Southeastern Conference is otherwise well-represented, especially among the top 10 of each list.

The Orange and Blue took two of three from the Miami Hurricanes in Gainesville last weekend, improving its record to 10-3 overall so far in the young campaign. Take a look at where Florida landed in the five major polls following its most recent triumph.

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Louisiana State (10-1) Tennessee (11-2) Stanford (9-2) Wake Forest (13-0) Mississippi (10-2) Florida (10-3) Louisville (10-1) Arkansas (9-2) Vanderbilt (8-4) Virginia Tech (9-2) Virginia (11-0) UCLA (9-2) East Carolina (7-3) Oklahoma State (8-3) North Carolina State (12-0) Texas Christian (7-4) North Carolina (9-3) Alabama (12-0) Texas A&M (7-4) South Carolina (11-1) Texas Tech (11-2) Oregon State (9-2) Florida State (8-3) Southern Miss (8-3) Auburn (9-1-1)

D1Baseball.com Top 25

Louisiana State (10-1) Stanford (9-2) Tennessee (11-2) Mississippi (10-2) Wake Forest (13-0) Florida (10-3) Vanderbilt (8-4) Arkansas (9-2) Louisville (10-1) Texas Christian (7-4) Virginia Tech (9-2) East Carolina (7-3) Oklahoma State (8-3) North Carolina (9-3) Texas A&M (7-4) UCLA (9-2) Virginia (11-0) Alabama (12-0) North Carolina State (12-0) South Carolina (11-1) Florida State (8-3) Southern Miss (8-3) Iowa (9-1) Campbell (8-2) Oregon State (9-2)

Perfect Game Top 25

LSU (11-1) Stanford (9-2) Arkansas (9-2) Wake Forest (13-0) Tennessee (11-2) Florida (10-3) Louisville (10-1) Ole Miss (10-2) Vanderbilt (8-4) UCLA (9-2) Auburn (9-1-1) Virginia (11-0) Virginia Tech (9-2) TCU (7-4) Texas Tech (11-2) NC State (12-0) Miami (8-4) North Carolina (9-3) Oregon State (9-2) Texas A&M (7-4) East Carolina (7-3) Southern Miss (8-3) Oklahoma State (8-3) UC Santa Barbara (7-3) Florida State (8-3)

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Louisiana St. (10-1) Wake Forest (13-0) Tennessee (11-2) Louisville (10-1) Stanford (9-2) Virginia (11-0) Florida (10-3) Arkansas (9-2) Vanderbilt (8-4) UCLA (9-2) N.C. State (12-0) U.C. Santa Barbara (7-3) Mississippi (10-2) Miami, Fla. (8-4) Oregon St. (9-2) Iowa (9-1) Texas A&M (7-4) Texas Tech (11-2) East Carolina (7-3) Auburn (9-1-1) North Carolina (9-3) Alabama (12-0) Texas Christian (7-4) Oklahoma St. (8-3) South Carolina (11-1) Georgia Tech. (10-2) U.C. Irvine (10-1) Virginia Tech. (9-2) Florida Gulf Coast (10-2) Southern Mississippi (8-3)

Baseball America Top 25

Louisiana State (10-1) Florida (10-3) Stanford (9-2) Louisville (10-1) Tennessee (11-2) Wake Forest (13-0) Vanderbilt (8-4) Mississippi (10-2) Arkansas (9-2) Texas Christian (7-4) Virginia Tech (9-2) Texas A&M (7-4) UCLA (9-2) Virginia (11-0) Oregon State (9-2) East Carolina (7-3) Miami (8-4) Oklahoma State (8-3) North Carolina (9-3) Auburn (9-1-1) North Carolina State (12-0) Southern Miss (8-3) South Carolina (11-1) Florida Gulf Coast (10-2) Texas Tech (11-2)

