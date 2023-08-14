Look where Clemson football is ranked in the 2023 preseason AP Top 25

Clemson football will begin the 2023 season ranked No. No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25. The preseason AP poll was released Monday, three weeks before the Tigers open the season at Duke on Sept. 4.

Coach Dabo Swinney's Tigers rank behind ACC foe Florida State, which comes in at No. 8.

North Carolina is the only other ACC team appear in AP's preseason top 25. The Tar Heels are ranked No. 21.

It's the second major top-10 preseason ranking for Clemson. The Tigers are No. 9 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll released last week. In July, attendees at ACC media days picked Clemson to finish first in the conference.

2023 preseason AP Top 25

