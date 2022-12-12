LOOK: West Virginia DL commit Justin Benton on Texas OV

Three-star defensive lineman Justin Benton made his way to Austin this weekend for his Texas official visit.

The West Virginia commit is becoming a priority target for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas staff. The Longhorns are hoping to pull off the late flip over Big 12 rival West Virginia.

247Sports ranks Benton as the No. 47 prospect in the state of Georgia and the No. 62 overall defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class. He has offers from Texas, Penn State, Arkansas and Georgia.

Benton’s 6-foot-0, 280-pound frame projects well to play on the interior at the college level. His quick feet and excellent run-stopping ability make him a great fit for Texas’ defenive front.

Texas class currently sits comfortably inside the top five of the 2023 247Sports recruiting rankings. The Horns hope to close on a few more targets as the early signing period approaches.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire