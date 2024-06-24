Take a Look at What Went Down at the 2024 Brompton World Championships

While the sporting world's focus may be on the UEFA EURO 2024 championships in Germany, this past weekend (June 22) London welcomed the return of the Brompton World Championships (BWC) with 500 competitors racing in a one-of-a-kind criterium circuit at Coal Drops Yard, Kings Cross.

Famed for its iconic folding bikes, British cyclemaker Brompton has hosted the event worldwide since 2008, captivating cyclists and spectators by encouraging them to race in creative, non-lycra outfits. Much like the years before, London's BWC was packed with a melange of dazzling costumes that added to the party atmosphere, taking over the urban settings of Coal Drops Yard for a bustling expo village and events for all to enjoy (on wheels or otherwise).

The London BWC course was one of the most innovative to date, featuring a ramped descent with a dynamic sprint through Coal Drops Yard's "amphitheater", a sharp turn at Granary Square, and a 200m full-gas dash along the VIA Straight. Competitors went head-to-head for a slew of prizes, with the fastest male and female participants riding away with one-of-a-kind BWC-themed Brompton bikes.

Outside of the race, participants also had the chance to compete for best dressed, fastest fold, and longest hold of a Brompton T-Line. Meanwhile, the Brompton community also enjoyed free test rides, live entertainment, food stalls, and exclusive merchandise -- making it one of the most memorable BWC events in recent years.

