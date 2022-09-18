A look at Week 3’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
The arrival of another week of college football means a look at the latest top 25 rankings. The Auburn Tigers had an opportunity to creep into the rankings this week with a win over No. 23 Penn State. Unfortunately, they weren’t even close after the Nittany Lions outscored the Tigers 27-6 in the second half on Saturday.
Last week, the SEC had eight teams in the polls and all of those teams won on Saturday. They should remain in the polls this week. It remains to be seen if there is a ninth team from the conference to join the ranks in the coming weeks.
A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
1
3-0
1,594 (40)
+1
2
3-0
1,584 (24)
-1
3
3-0
1,505 (1)
–
4
3-0
1,379
+1
5
3-0
1,362
-1
6
3-0
1,281
–
7
3-0
1,183
+1
8
Oklahoma State
3-0
1,161
-1
9
Kentucky
3-0
1,063
+1
10
3-0
934
+1
11
North Carolina State
3-0
919
+1
12
3-0
826
+4
13
Ole Miss
3-0
734
+4
14
Utah
2-1
726
+1
15
3-0
579
+8
16
Wake Forest
3-0
529
+2
17
Baylor
2-1
507
+2
18
2-1
468
+6
19
2-1
438
+1
20
2-1
385
+2
21
2-1
305
-12
22
2-1
297
-1
23
Brigham Young
2-1
253
-9
24
Washington
3-0
244
+20
25
Miami
2-1
234
-12
Schools Dropped Out
No. 25 Pittsburgh
Others Receiving Votes
Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1
Here is how the Power Five conferences stack up with ranked teams:
ACC
Clemson: No. 5
NC State: No. 11
Wake Forest: No. 16
Miami: No. 25
Big Ten
Ohio State: No. 3
Michigan: No. 4
Penn State: No. 15
Michigan State: No. 21
Big 12
Oklahoma: No. 6
Oklahoma State: No. 8
Baylor: No. 17
Texas: No. 19
Pac-12
USC: No. 7
Utah: No. 14
Oregon: No. 18
Washington: No. 24
SEC
Georgia: No. 1
Alabama: No. 2
Kentucky: No. 9
Arkansas: No. 10
Tennessee: No. 12
Ole Miss: No. 13
Texas A&M: No. 20
Florida: No. 22
