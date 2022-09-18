A look at Week 3’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The arrival of another week of college football means a look at the latest top 25 rankings. The Auburn Tigers had an opportunity to creep into the rankings this week with a win over No. 23 Penn State. Unfortunately, they weren’t even close after the Nittany Lions outscored the Tigers 27-6 in the second half on Saturday.

Last week, the SEC had eight teams in the polls and all of those teams won on Saturday. They should remain in the polls this week. It remains to be seen if there is a ninth team from the conference to join the ranks in the coming weeks.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 25 Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes

Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1

Here is how the Power Five conferences stack up with ranked teams:

ACC

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson: No. 5

NC State: No. 11

Wake Forest: No. 16

Miami: No. 25

Big Ten

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Ohio State: No. 3

Michigan: No. 4

Penn State: No. 15

Michigan State: No. 21

Story continues

Big 12

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma: No. 6

Oklahoma State: No. 8

Baylor: No. 17

Texas: No. 19

Pac-12

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC: No. 7

Utah: No. 14

Oregon: No. 18

Washington: No. 24

SEC

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: No. 1

Alabama: No. 2

Kentucky: No. 9

Arkansas: No. 10

Tennessee: No. 12

Ole Miss: No. 13

Texas A&M: No. 20

Florida: No. 22

[mm-video type=video id=01gd12440hc0x96mqqdr playlist_id=01eqbyzb4ahnasj2m3 player_id=01eqbvp13nn1gy6hd4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01gd12440hc0x96mqqdr/01gd12440hc0x96mqqdr-21795257b16ac054f970f85bf3209ed4.jpg]

[vertical-gallery id=54026]

[listicle id=54038]

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire