LOOK: Washington Commanders’ complete 2024 schedule

bryan manning
·2 min read

The wait is over. The Washington Commanders revealed their 2024 NFL schedule. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will begin his NFL career on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

One of the most anticipated games on Washington’s schedule is against the Chicago Bears, with No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Williams and Daniels went No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2024 NFL draft.

Washington’s first NFC East game is in Week 2 against the New York Giants, with a rematch slated for Week 9. The Commanders play the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time in Week 11 on Thursday Night Football, with a rematch slated for Week 16.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn will face his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, in Weeks 12 and 18. It’s the third consecutive season Washington’s season ends against Dallas, but this time, it’s on the road.

Here’s the Commanders’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 8

at

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4.25 p.m.

2

Sept. 15

vs.

New York Giants

1 p.m.

3

Sept. 23 (MNF)*

at

Cincinnati Bengals

8:15 p.m.

4

Sept. 29

at

Arizona Cardinals

4:05 p.m.

5

Oct. 6

vs.

Cleveland Browns

1 p.m.

6

Oct. 13

at

Baltimore Ravens

1 p.m.

7

Oct. 20

vs.

Carolina Panthers

1 p.m.

8

Oct. 27

vs.

Chicago Bears

1 p.m.

9

Nov. 3

at

New York Giants

1 p.m.

10

Nov. 10

vs.

Pittsburgh Steelers

1 p.m.

11

Nov. 14 (TNF)*

at

Philadelphia Eagles

8:15 p.m.

12

Nov. 24

vs.

Dallas Cowboys

1 p.m.

13

Dec. 1

vs.

Tennessee Titans

1 p.m.

14

BYE

15

Dec. 15

at

New Orleans Saints

1 p.m.

16

Dec. 22

vs.

Philadelphia Eagles

1 p.m.

17

Dec. 28/29

vs.

Atlanta Falcons

18

TBD

at

Dallas Cowboys

TBD

*prime-time game

