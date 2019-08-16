Look at Warriors' at Chase Center making progress before home opener

If you haven't been paying attention to any progression photos for the new Chase Center, that's OK -- some people just want to be surprised by the Oct. 24 home opener.

This post isn't for those people.

A photo recently surfaced to show that the new home of the Warriors is making fast progression:

(r/Warriors posted by u/jball828)

Chase Center recently just added an outdoor video board and the word "huge" doesn't do it justice -- it covers an entire portion of the building.

A preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers will be on Oct. 5 at the San Francisco arena.

The Oct. 24th opener in San Francisco reportedly will host Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

