LOOK: Vote on Michigan State football student section t-shirt for this upcoming season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Michigan State SpartansLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Michigan State needs your help in deciding this year’s football student section t-shirt.
The Spartans are once again calling upon the fans to vote and decide what will be the 2022 football season student section t-shirt. This year’s vote includes a pair of options , one of which that includes Gruff Sparty.
Below is a link to the page where fans can view the two options and vote:
🚨 Spartan fans, we need your help! 🚨
Click the photo to vote for your favorite @MSU_Football Student Section t-shirt.
Bonus points if you quote tweet with your choice!
— Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) June 22, 2022
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.
List
Ranking the top offenses in Big Ten football
More Football!
Michigan State football makes 2023 4-star S Jayden Bonsu's top five schools list
LOOK: Vote on Michigan State football student section t-shirt for this upcoming season
Inside an official visit weekend for recruits with Michigan State's football program