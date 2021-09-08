A look at the Vikings' unofficial depth chart, top to bottom

Sep. 7—On Tuesday, the Vikings dropped their unofficial depth chart of the regular season.

Though coach Mike Zimmer often refused to tip his hand, there were very few surprises as most of the position battles started to crystalize toward the end of training camp.

Here's a look at the official depth chart from top to bottom:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backup: Kellen Mond

Running Back

Starter: Dalvin Cook

Backup: Alexander Mattison

Fullback

Starter: C.J. Ham

Receivers

Starters: Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson

Backups (in order): K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dede Westbrook

Tight End

Starter: Tyler Conklin

Backups (in order): Brandon Dillon, Chris Herndon, Ben Ellefson

Left Tackle

Starter: Rashod Hill

Backup: Christian Darrisaw

Left Guard

Starter: Ezra Cleveland

Backup: N/A

Center

Starter: Garrett Bradbury

Backup: Mason Cole

Right Guard

Starter Oli Udoh

Backup: Wyatt Davis

Right Tackle

Starter: Rashod Hill

Backup: Blake Brandel

Analysis: There isn't much that stands out about the depth chart on the offensive side of the ball. The skill position players will be led by Cook, Thielen and Jefferson. The starting offensive line has been set in stone for much of the preseason. The only thing that likely will change in the coming weeks is Herndon moving up the depth chart. He still hasn't practiced with the team after being acquired from the New York Jets last week. As for the No. 3 receiver spot, while Osborn is listed ahead of Smith-Marsette and Westbrook, it seems like a good bet that the trio will split reps.

DEFENSE

Left End

Starter: Danielle Hunter

Backup: Stephen Weatherly

Nose Tackle

Starter: Michael Pierce

Backups (in order): Armon Watts, James Lynch

Defensive Tackle

Starter: Dalvin Tomlinson

Backup: Sheldon Richardson

Right End

Starter: D.J. Wonnum

Backups (in order): Everson Griffen, Patrick Jones II

Strong Side Linebacker

Starter: Anthony Barr

Backups (in order): Blake Lynch, Ryan Connelly

Middle Linebacker

Starter: Eric Kendricks

Story continues

Backup: Troy Dye

Weak Side Linebacker

Starter: Nick Vigil

Backup: Chazz Surratt

Cornerbacks

Starters: Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland

Backups: Harrison Hand, Cameron Dantzler

Nickelback

Starter: Mackensie Alexander

Backup: Kris Boyd

Safeties

Starters: Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods

Backups: Josh Metellus, Camryn Bynum

Analysis: The position battle between Wonnum and Weatherly for a starting spot opposite Hunter was basically the last one up for grabs. Wonnum slowly started to separate himself, and that is reflected on the official depth chart. There aren't many things to write home about after that as most of the starting positions seemed to be finalized a few weeks ago. It will be interesting to see how the veteran duo of Peterson and Breeland performs at cornerback. It's no secret that Zimmer was displeased with the play from his cornerbacks last season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Starter: Greg Joseph

Backup: N/A

Punter

Starter: Jordan Berry

Backup: N/A

Long Snapper

Starter: Andrew DePaola

Backup: N/A

Kick Returner

Starter: Smith-Marsette

Backup: Osborn

Punt Returner

Starter: Osborn

Backups (in order): Westbrook, Smith-Marsette

Analysis: The only question mark for special teams was which players the Vikings would settle on as the starting kick returner and punt returner. That appears to be Smith-Marsette and Osborn, respectively. The rest of the specialists were easy to predict considering they are the only players on the team at their position.