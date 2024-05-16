Here’s a look at the Vikings schedule with a breakdown of each game

The annual schedule release across the NFL has taken on a life of its own over the past decade or so. What used to function as a simple announcement online has morphed into total production with many teams pulling out all the stops on social media in the name of as much engagement as possible.

Naturally, the Vikings followed suit with that trend on Wednesday, posting a 1-minute, 40-second video on social media, which creatively detailed the slate of games for 2024.

Here’s a look at the Vikings schedule with a breakdown for each game:

Week 1 at Giants

Sept. 8 at noon … The season opener will come on the road as the Vikings travel to play the Giants. Who will start for the Vikings under center? Will it be journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold or rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy? That will be the biggest question throughout training camp.

Week 2 vs 49ers

Sept. 15 at noon … If he wins the starting job for the Vikings out of training camp, Darnold will get an opportunity to play against the team that helped revitalize his career. If that doesn’t happen, McCarthy will face 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, the player many people compared him to coming out of the 2024 draft.

Week 3 vs. Texans

Sept. 22 at noon … The return of Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter will certainly be a story line in the Twin Cities. That said, the Vikings need to keep their focus singularly on the Texans, an emerging Super Bowl contender led by star quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Week 4 at Packers

Sept. 29 at noon … The scene of the crime last season. Who knows where the Vikings would be right now if former franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t rupture his Achilles’ tendon at Lambeau Field? Maybe the Vikings would’ve gone on a deep playoff run and Cousins would still be playing in the Twin Cities. This game itself should be cathartic for a lot of Vikings fans as they turn the page to the next chapter.

Week 5 vs. Jets

Oct. 6 at 8:30 a.m. … The conclusion of a brutal stretch to the first month will happen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London when the Vikings host the Jets. Not exactly the easiest task. This will be the first time the Vikings get to play star quarterback Aaron Rodgers since he moved on from the Packers. No word yet on how the Vikings plan to deal with their circadian rhythms.

Week 6

Bye

Week 7 vs. Lions

Oct. 20 at noon … After losing to the Lions on Christmas Eve, the Vikings will look to exact some revenge. Will tight end T.J. Hockenson be back on the field for the Vikings? He suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament against the Lions last season after absorbing a low hit from safety Kerby Joseph.

Week 8 at Rams

Oct. 24 at 7:15 p.m. … This will be a homecoming for head coach Kevin O’Connell. He won a Super Bowl as a member of the Rams before being hired by the Vikings. This will be played in primetime on a Thursday night, so it’ll be a quick turnaround for both teams.

Week 9 vs. Colts

Nov. 3 at noon … The last time the Colts came to town, the Vikings secured the win by pulling off the largest comeback the NFL has ever seen. Now, if the Vikings fall behind by 33 points once again this season, they probably won’t be as fortunate.

Week 10 at Jaguars

Nov. 10 at noon … This will be a good test for the Vikings. No longer the doormat of the NFL, the Jaguars have lots of talent on offense and defense. Will the Vikings be able to compete?

Week 11 at Titans

Nov. 17 at noon … This is a very winnable game for the Vikings on paper, and they must take advantage of it. These teams have some familiarity with each other after the Vikings hosted the Titans for joint practices ahead of last season.

Week 12 at Bears

Nov. 24 at noon … This will be the first time the Vikings get an up-close look at No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. He has the potential to wreak havoc on the NFC North for the next decade. It’ll be interesting to see what defensive coordinator Brian Flores has up his sleeve.

Week 13 vs. Cardinals

Dec. 1 at noon … The best receiver in the NFL is Justin Jefferson. The best rookie receiver in the NFL is Marvin Harrison Jr. It will be fun to see both players ball out in front of each other.

Week 14 vs. Falcons

Dec. 8 at noon … There might not be a more highly anticipated game on the slate this season. The divorce between the Vikings and former franchise quarterback Cousins played out publicly for everybody to see. Which side is better off? That remains to be seen.

Week 15 vs. Bears

Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. … A few weeks after playing them on the road, the Vikings will get to host the Bears in primetime on a Monday night. There’s a good chance McCarthy could be the starter for the Vikings by then. That would pave the way for a battle of the rookie quarterbacks.

Week 16 at Seahawks

Dec. 22 at 3:05 p.m. … This rivalry used to have a lot of teeth. Now the animosity seems to have dissipated with both teams in transition. Maybe this is a chance for the Vikings and the Seahawks to rekindle a flame.

Week 17 vs. Packers

Dec. 29 at Noon … This matchup could end up determining playoff positioning for the Packers. They have lofty goals this season following the emergence of quarterback Jordan Love. Will the Vikings be vying for playoff positioning themselves or simply hoping to play spoiler?

Week 18 at Lions

TBD … Will this matchup mean anything to either team? Perhaps. Regardless, the Vikings are now chasing the Lions in the NFC North, so anytime they play each other it will be appointment television.

